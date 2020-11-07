About a dozen vehicles parked in an underground parking garage were broken into the early morning hours Oct. 27 in New Hope. The garage serves residents of the Ironwoods Apartments on the 8400 block of Bass Lake Road.
New Hope Officer Scott Slawson said officers interrupted the thefts as they were in progress, but were unable to find any suspects. However, a vehicle was left behind, later identified as stolen, full of other stolen goods. The department has been working to return the items to their original owners.
Slawson said the department investigators believe thieves were using a window punch device to break into the cars and steal property. The result was several damaged cars, with a few reports of stolen property.
The incident is currently under investigation.
