The New Hope Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle loaded with food donations March 27.

The vehicle, a grey Toyota 4-Runner, was being loaded with perishable food by staff at New Hope Cinema Grill. General Manager Sean Carmichael said owners Sean and Cheryl Fuhrman were donating the goods from their kitchen after “a hard morning of shutting their business down” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The vehicle belonged to the owners and was bound for PRISM Food Shelf.

“These were great people having arguably one of the toughest days of their lives, and their first instinct was to donate food to help others,” said Carmichael. “It’s very unfortunate.”

As of March 17, New Hope Captain Scott Slawson said the vehicle’s license plate data had not been run by any agencies, which is a primary source of locating or tracking the movement of stolen cars.

Information about the theft is welcome at the New Hope Police Department’s tip line, 763-531-5169.

