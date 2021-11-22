Respondents to New Hope’s City Services Survey mainly gave the city good marks.
This year, 663 people participated in the survey, which the city conducts annually through the state’s Performance Measurement Program. In 2010, the Legislature created the Council on Local Results and Innovation, which then created a standard set of 10 performance measures for cities and counties, according to the Office of the State Auditor. Local governments voluntarily participate in the program.
New Hope city officials have asked residents to complete the survey since 2011 “to help gauge areas where the city is meeting or surpassing expectations, and where residents see room for improvement,” according to a city statement.
The 2021 survey featured 21 questions on core city services, including safety, streets, sewer and water, and city parks, according to the statement. The 2021 survey included three new questions that focused on the New Hope Aquatic Park and Civic Center Park, as well as the distribution and consumption of city-related information and the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement notes.
Residents received the survey in their July utility bills. It is also available online. Nearly 300 residents completed the online survey while 366 residents returned paper surveys. While the total participation came in lower than last year’s response of 839 individuals, the response rate is similar to past years in which between 600 and 700 people participated. A majority of responses came from long-term residents, with 58% living in the city for more than 20 years.
The city highlighted the following results from the 2021 survey:
• 82% rated the overall quality of city services as “excellent” or “good.”
• 79% rated the overall appearance of the city as “excellent” or “good.”
• 82% rated the overall appearance and function of Civic Center Park, including the new aquatic park, as “excellent” or “good.”
• 88% responded that they feel “very safe” or “somewhat safe” living in the city.
• 87% rated the city’s water supply as “excellent” or “good.”
• 83% rated sanitary sewer services as “excellent” or “good.”
• 82% rated snowplowing as “excellent” or “good.”
The largest improvement in ratings this year was in the condition of city streets and county roads, according to the city.
Last year, 64% of respondents rated the condition of city streets as “excellent” or “good.” This year, the percentage increased to 72%. Last year, 53% of respondents rated the condition of county roads as “excellent” or “good,” a percentage that increased to 69% in this year’s survey.
“New Hope staff attributes the increases to railroad crossing repairs completed over the summer as well as ongoing infrastructure improvements,” the city statement says.
A breakdown of the results indicates that most residents marked “good” for the overall quality of services and the overall appearance of the city. Sixty-four percent marked “good” for the overall services while 63% gave the same response for the city’s appearance.
On the appearance and function of Civic Center Park, half of respondents marked “excellent” while 32% selected “good” instead. Fifteen percent gave a “neutral” response while only 1% marked “fair” or “poor.”
Forty-four percent said they feel they have “good” opportunities to provide input and feedback about issues in the city while 14% said “excellent” opportunities exist. Smaller percentages, 7% and 4%, marked such opportunities as “fair” or “poor.”
On safety, the results broke out with 51% feeling somewhat safe and 37% saying they felt very safe while 11% felt somewhat unsafe.
Few provided negative reactions to the West Metro Fire-Rescue District, with 43% saying they had a “good” perception of the district’s education, inspection and response services, 33% indicating they had an “excellent” perception, 21% providing a neutral response and only 1% marking “fair” or “poor.”
Most residents provided similar responses for the condition of county and city streets, with 59% viewing county roads as in “good” condition, compared to 10% who marked them as “excellent”, and 63% considering city streets to be “good” with 9% calling them “excellent.”
Forty-nine percent viewed snowplowing to be of “good” quality compared to 33% who viewed them as “excellent.”
Few residents said they would be “very likely” to use public transit if it were readily available, with 8% saying they would. In contrast, 47% said they were “very unlikely” to use public transit in such a scenario.
More than half of respondents, 56%, said they would be interested if the city offered financial assistance for home repair and improvement projects.
Half or more of respondents checked “good” for the dependability or overall quality of the city water supply, stormwater management, city sanitary sewer service and parks, with the “excellent” option receiving the next highest number of votes in each category.
Sixty-two percent of residents said they believe the city is “about right” in code enforcement for issues like trash can screening, exterior storage and inoperable vehicles. Only 6% called the city “too tough” while 31% said the city is “not tough enough.”
More than half, 53%, marked “good” for city communications while 20% called it “excellent” and only 8% marked “fair” or “poor”, with 18% “neutral.”
On COVID-19, 45% said they believe the city had a “good” response while 22% called the response “excellent.” Twenty-four percent gave a neutral opinion while a combined total of 6% called the response “fair” or “poor.” On inspections, 51% said the city did a “good” or “excellent” job during the pandemic. That increased to 60% for parks and recreation and 71% for elections.
The survey also allowed residents to provide open-ended feedback, pose questions, express concerns or request a call from city staff, who then followed up with the individuals.
Many residents who responded indicated they plan to live in New Hope for years to come, with 23% saying they expect to remain in the city between two and five years, 30% guessing they’ll be in town another six-to-10 years, a quarter anticipating they’ll stay another 11-20 years and 15% expecting to live in the city more than 20 years.
The full survey results are available at newhopemn.gov/survey.
