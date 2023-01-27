Some New Hope residents surveyed last year made critiques about city streets, crime and taxes, but most indicated the quality of life in the city is good.
Typically, New Hope conducts community surveys every five years. However, the city’s 2020 survey had been delayed due to the pandemic. The city followed up last year by hiring Morris Leatherman Co. for $25,000 to ask 400 households 136 questions.
When providing an overview of the survey results, Morris Leatherman CEO Peter Leatherman told the New Hope City Council, “New Hope is kind of unique across the metropolitan area in that folks still kind of see it as a small town.”
Many survey participants said they consider the city to be quiet and peaceful and appreciate the housing and the neighborhoods, Leatherman said. The responses that were more typical for suburbs than small towns, like proximity to work and a convenient location, came later down the list of what they like about the city, he indicated.
Concerns survey participants listed include growth, high taxes, rising crime and redevelopment. Although, Leatherman described them as concerns but “not major concerns.” Lower numbers of participants listed the economy and run-down properties.
Still, Leatherman said of issues like redevelopment, taxes and crime, “They are concerns to flag looking forward to the future.”
Survey participants in the metro overall have tended to rank their communities less favorably after the pandemic than they did previously, Leatherman said. However, results for New Hope generally did not contain statistically significant differences from the last community survey conducted in 2015.
Ninety-four percent of survey participants in New Hope ranked the city as either good or excellent, with 26% ranking it as excellent.
At the time of the survey last year, 90% of participants said they believe New Hope is heading in the right direction while 3% said the city had been going in the wrong direction. According to the Morris Leatherman Co. report, those with critical opinions “base their judgment on one issue: ‘rising crime.’”
Nevertheless, 64% of participants said they believed the crime rate had “remained about the same” during the prior two years. Twenty-two percent perceived an increase, and 12% felt crime had decreased.
Eighty-four percent said they felt safe walking in their neighborhoods alone at night while 14% said they did not feel safe. Seven percent said they or other household members had been victims of crime in New Hope in the 12 months preceding the survey last year.
Thirty-three percent said speeding is a problem in their neighborhoods while 23% listed stop sign and traffic signal violations as serious neighborhood problems, the survey says.
In comparison, Leatherman said the perception of an increase in crime has been higher in first-ring suburbs and Minneapolis and St. Paul, where he said 60-70% of respondents have said they believe crime has increased.
While most said New Hope is moving in the right direction, only 13% said the city is facing no serious issues, according to the survey results. That is a lower percentage than the norm for metro suburbs, according to the report, but still represents boosters who “form a strong core of steadfast supporters.”
When asked whether they had favorable or unfavorable opinions of various city duties, 28% said the pavement conditions on city streets were unfavorable at the time of the survey. That amounted to the largest unfavorable rating for a category. Leatherman indicated that many cities have higher unfavorable ratings for pavement conditions after weather takes a toll.
With a 16% unfavorable rating, taxes came in as the next worst-rated category. Despite the concern from some on property taxes, Leatherman said most “still do feel they’re getting value for the services they’re receiving.”
While a small majority, at 55%, said they know a great deal or fair amount about the work of the New Hope City Council. Leatherman said that is about 20 percentage points higher than the norm for many area cities. Still, the results said, 45% “admit they know ‘very little’” about the council.
Eighty-five percent said they somewhat or strongly approved of the work of the council and the mayor, according to the results.
On communications, 80% rated the city favorably, compared to 86% who had a positive response in 2015.
The vast majority of survey participants – 99% – view the city as very welcoming or somewhat welcoming. The results found that 87% ranked the city as good or excellent in creating a welcoming community for residents of all backgrounds while 11% rated the city as only fair or poor.
On the issues
The survey covered some specific initiatives, like the city’s move in 2015 to use mill-and-overlay techniques more extensively to improve 10 or more miles of city streets each year instead of focusing on full reconstruction that covered one or two miles of streets. Seventy-three percent said they favored the change compared to 20% who opposed it. Forty-one percent of respondents said they would support more taxes to allow for more street reconstruction, but a majority did not support that idea.
Statistically, residents were deadlocked on whether the city should move from an open garbage collection, in which residents hire haulers, to an organized collection system in which the city contracts with a company. Forty-two percent opposed the change while 40% supported it. However, the survey found that 52% would support the change if it would reduce neighborhood truck traffic and save the city money on street work.
The survey also asked about the redevelopment of a former K-mart site at Winnetka and 45th avenues. Majorities supported medical office space, senior housing or retail stores, while residents were about split on high-density residential development like townhouses or apartments.
More broadly, the survey report said, “There is sufficient support for attracting more service and retail establishments, entertainment opportunities, fine dining restaurants, and affordable housing. But there is significant opposition to more apartment developments and moderate resistance to condominium and townhouse developments.”
Eighty-five percent of participants supported the city buying blighted properties to be redeveloped.
Demographically, 26% of survey-takers said they had lived in New Hope for more than 20 years, down from 40% in 2015. Twenty-three percent said they had lived in the city less than five years, slightly higher than the last survey. The addition of new families “ensures a significant presence and abundance of younger residents in the coming years,” the Morris Leatherman report says.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points, according to the company.
