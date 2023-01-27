Some New Hope residents surveyed last year made critiques about city streets, crime and taxes, but most indicated the quality of life in the city is good.

Typically, New Hope conducts community surveys every five years. However, the city’s 2020 survey had been delayed due to the pandemic. The city followed up last year by hiring Morris Leatherman Co. for $25,000 to ask 400 households 136 questions.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments