Daniel Stauner, a former New Hope City Council member, has announced his intention to run for mayor of New Hope. He will be on the primary ballot Aug. 11, alongside incumbent Kathi Hemken and current Councilmember Jonathan London.
“I am running because I believe in the idea of public service. The idea that elected officials must be committed to putting the interests of the citizens they serve ahead of their own interests, the interests of their friends, political allies, and any ideology,” he said in his announcement.
Stauner was on the New Hope City Council for eight years. He has also served on the Shingle Creek and the Bassett Creek watershed commissions and the West Metro Fire Board of Directors. He has lived in New Hope since 1988.
Stauner said he is running on a platform of “accountability.”
“We need a mayor who understands that when you appoint a council member to a watershed commission, and that persons fails to attend 70% of the commission meetings he should not be reappointed,” he said. “We need a mayor who understands that when citizens make the effort to attend a truth in taxation hearing you should not try to silence them by telling them they can’t talk about taxes at that meeting. We need a mayor who understands that in a democracy government isn’t something that is done to us, but something we must do together.”
