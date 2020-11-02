The recently signed state bonding bill includes $6.5 million in improvements at Highway 55 and Douglas Drive in Golden Valley. The project has been lobbied by the city for several years to bring greater pedestrian safety to those crossing Highway 55, many of them students at Perpich Center for Arts Education. A roundabout will also be installed on the Olson Memorial Highway frontage road where it intersects Douglas Drive.
Construction could start as early as 2022.
The $1.87 billion bonding bill is the largest in Minnesota history and will fund hundreds of infrastructure projects across the state.
Currently, pedestrians must cross six lanes of traffic on Highway 55 to reach businesses, schools and other amenities. The Luce Line regional trail just north of the highway also brings bikers and foot traffic to the area. The project includes an ADA compliant underpass culvert crossing for pedestrians and bikers.
Because of the south frontage road’s proximity to Highway 55, vehicles don’t have room to queue at the intersection. This causes significant back-ups and waiting through numerous traffic signal cycles. Multiple crashes have occurred at the intersection as a result. The project will extend the throat of the intersection and incorporate a roundabout to provide more queuing capacity for vehicles and move more vehicles through in a shorter amount of time.
This project comes after the $20 million project to reconstruct Douglas Drive, which didn’t have enough funding to also improve the intersection.
