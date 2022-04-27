Second big contest at the Golden Valley venue since 2019 is a big hit
3rd Lair Skate Park opened its doors once again to the latest installment of the Twin Cities Open April 22-24 where skateboarders from across the area converged on the Golden Valley location to compete on the street course or bowl.
Owner Mark Rodriguez said the event is one of the youngest they have put on over the years, starting as the Southern Slaughter in 2008, at what was their Burnsville location, before moving to the current spot in 2011.
The pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 Open making last weekend’s amateur event only the second big contest at the venue since 2019.
“We were planning and prepping for the 2020 event when everything shut down,” Rodriguez said. The Twin Cities Open is the spring version of the Midwest Maylee, a similar event held in the fall. They’ve hosted various events both with a national or regional slant going on for two decades including the King of the Groms which is open to kids up to 12-years-old. They began a team-formated event in 2003 called Top Shop with up to 50 shops competing. “It ended up being an industry trade show on our property as a way to showcase shops working together as a team to help grow exposure and have a fun weekend to get together and ride.”
The Top Shop competition was stopped after 2016 but plans are to bring it back for Memorial Day Weekend with about a dozen local shops competing.
The Top Shop event at its height drew 50 teams from across the country and the hope is to see that return.
They restarted the ever-popular King of the Groms event which showcased the best 12-and-under skaters not only in the area but across the country. For a decade it was a premier national event with regional qualifiers as the field of competitors grew to 150-200 before the event stopped in 2017.
Another popular event is the traveling Summer Series which will nearly double the number of stops from seven to 12 in 2022. “We like to think of it like the Little League [baseball] of skateboarding where we bring the contest to your home park,” Rodriguez said. “If you aren’t able to get to our place for whatever reason we will have an event somewhere nearby.”
The series ran from Burnsville on June 20 through Maple Grove on July 24.
They get a lot of family participation at the Summer Series because, “for many kids, this is their thing [to do] and it offers them the same experience they get from Little League baseball, building those relationships with other skateboarders in the sense of this isn’t a team sport but the camaraderie among the competitors and relationship building you see on the sidelines is amazing.”
The following that has developed from the series is strong with each stop limited to the first 75 entrants.
One of the iconic stops on the series is part of the Fourth of July celebration in Chanhassen at their community skatepark. The July 3 contest doesn’t begin until 7 p.m. but it is set in the same area as the community carnival to help create a wonderful atmosphere.
A typical series stop is held on a weekday mostly taking place on Tuesday or Thursday evenings.
“In general, this is our thing – putting on competitions,” Rodriguez said. “Contests have always been a big role in what we do and 2022 represents a reset in all the ways we do things. We’re excited to see what happens.”
Interest in the skate park and skateboarding, in general, grew a lot during the pandemic as people looked for more individualized ways to stay active.
“We saw a lot of familiar faces and fresh new faces once the restrictions were lifted,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve seen an increase from previously under-represented groups for a variety of reasons from skateboarding being added to the Olympics last summer. We’ve done a lot from a grassroots effort to bring in more women and girls.”
Minneapolis hosted consecutive Summer X Games events at U.S. Bank Stadium before the pandemic which also helped gain exposure to the local skate community.
“Impact was tough to measure but I know it was brought here because of our strong action sports community,” Rodriguez said. “The Twin Cities is a hotbed of good skateboarding. They look at how cohesive the Twin Cities area with multiple skate parks and shops working together to make the experience a good one.”
Twin Cities Open
Five divisions competed Saturday for the street event, which tested skateboarders’ creativity and talent during a 3-minute session where three judges awarded points based on skill, tricks, and combinations during their time on the course.
Competitors competed in three-at-a-time heats to qualify for the finals later on Saturday. Winning the Open (Advanced) division was Jasper Steinbach with a 65.38, Cole Wayka was second (64.01) and Brady Bohm was third (61.74) among the 15 finalists.
In the Open Girls (Advanced) division it was Taylor Young posting a winning score of 56.66 among the five competitors ahead of runner-up Tilda Will (54.8).
In the 17-Under (Intermediate) division, Nick Bormann won with a 60.93, Noah Woodlee was runner-up (58.83) and third place went to Ike Gartland (57.84) among the 12 finalists.
The 12-and-under finals featured eight boys and six girls with Harold Deberg winning the boys’ final scoring 60.31 points ahead of runner-up Trysten Lefevre (57.74). Lulu Johnson won the girls’ final scoring 55.52 points ahead of runner-up Grace Chambers (53.91).
