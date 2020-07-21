A permit to allow worship at a New Hope office building “should seem somewhat familiar,” Community Development staff member Brandon Bell told the New Hope Planning Commission at its July 7 meeting. That’s because the commission considered the same proposal for a different church almost a year and a half ago. Then, it was Valiant Church; this month, it was Calvary Solid Rock, which is moving a few blocks down from its current location at 8731 Bass Lake Road. Calvary Solid Rock is an affiliate of Calvary Chapel.
The building that may soon host a second church is located at 9220 Bass Lake Road. It has 27 other tenants that conduct medical, insurance, and financial business. The planning commission recommended approval of Calvary Chapel’s necessary permits, with many of the same conditions as was given to Valiant Church last year.
Bell said Calvary Solid Rock’s needs were “complementary” with the other tenants, a word that development staff member Aaron Chirpich said of Valiant Church when it came before the commission. Bell explained that the other building tenants operated on a typical workweek schedule, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the church needs would instead focus its largest influx of traffic on evenings and weekends.
According to Calvary Solid Rock Pastor and applicant Mike Fernandez, the church would operate for Sunday morning service, with a Saturday morning, and Tuesday and Wednesday evening Bible study. A little over half of the 6,300 square feet of the unit will be devoted to a sanctuary space, the rest for offices and Sunday school.
If needed, an additional service would be added, but Fernandez noted that attendance had been consistent at the church for over 30 years.
“We, literally – just to be clear – are two blocks away and we have been at this location for 10 years,” he said. “We’re just looking for a new place to accommodate us.”
Of concern was the parking needed in order for both churches to conduct business. Valiant Church had estimated a need of 20 of the 220 total parking spaces at the time of approval, with a maximum of 83 if the church moved to a larger suite due to growth. Calvary Solid Rock estimated they would need 29 spaces. The calculation of required spaces is based on a formula of one vehicle per three seats in the main area of assembly. Fernandez warranted more chairs would be set out to fill the space and allow for comfortable social distancing.
Commissioner Roger Landy took the opportunity to address what was, in his opinion, unsatisfactory maintenance of the office building that Calvary was hoping to move into. His thoughts were echoed by a nearby resident of 24 years, who said she spoke on behalf of a few of her neighbors about the lack of a physical barrier between the office building’s property and her neighborhood.
“There is no screening whatsoever,” she said.
Jeff Sargent, head of the community development department, said he would investigate the matter further to ensure the property remained up to code.
The New Hope City Council will review the commission’s recommendation and consider approval at a future meeting.
