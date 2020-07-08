Sawatzky named new principal at Meadowbrook Elementary School

Natalie Sawatzky is Meadowbrook Elementary School’s new principal. However, she is already a familiar face to students and families. Sawatzky has worked at the school for 15 years. First, she was a counselor, then, starting in 2015, as the assistant principal.
Students are what it’s all about
Students are her favorite part of the job, Sawatzky said. They let you know what they think of you and are quick with their affections, she added. She couldn’t walk down the hallway without a hug, high five or fist bump. What that will look like now, due to COVID-19, she’s not sure.
Not a day goes by that Sawatzky doesn’t learn something from students. Whenever she hears them share their experiences, she is blown away by their intelligence. She is proud of their ability to think critically and use their voices to make a difference, she said.
“They bring the joy. But, they also help adults remember that there is hope,” she said.
Finding out what’s relevant to students is all part of the job. Sawatzky recalled doing lunchroom supervision just before school closed due to COVID-19. She overheard students talking about TikTok and the dances people do on the app, so, she showed them her best dance moves. She wants students to know that she tries to understand and connect with them.
She also enjoys that every day on the job is different. It allows her to be creative and utilize the strengths of not only staff, but parents and students, she said.
The new role
As principal, Sawatzky will have more say in school budgeting, staffing and program changes. It will be her job to ensure the program changes align with the district’s Vision 2031, she said.
Currently, staff members are working on what school will be like next year. She looks forward to creating a plan that supports students through whatever classes might look like, she said.
Sawatzky said she is energized by society’s response to systemic racism. As a community, they are well-positioned to start examining structures and systems to work together and create a place they’re proud to be a part of, she said.
The school community has a lot of family support and involvement with multiple perspectives. It is a unique district, with diversity of race, ethnicity, religion and family structure, she said. That is a strength because when school leaders involve the community in decisions, they know they are best serving students.
Sawatzky is involved in all aspects of life
Sawatzky and her family live in Golden Valley. All three of her children attend Hopkins Schools. Their family is active with biking and sports and she loves to cheer her children on in their activities. She is also an avid reader who enjoys learning.
Living in the community she serves is beneficial because she can make connections with families and students outside of school, she said. She can connect with and see students in a different way, then bring that knowledge back to the school, she added.
Sawatzky earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at St. Cloud State University and her principal licensure at the University of Minnesota. Before working at Meadowbrook Elementary, she worked at Roseville Area Middle School and Mahtomedi Middle School.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.