Orville Satter has announced his candidacy for the Golden Valley City Council. Satter is a six-year resident of the city, and lifelong resident of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
The candidate said his platform includes support for public safety initiatives, local police, firefighters and other first responders.
Satter is a retired environmental service manager of 33 years in Minneapolis, and works part-time as a caregiver. He lives with his wife of 51 years at Calvary Center Cooperative, where he is a volunteer and director of the cooperative’s board since 2017.
To contact the candidate, email asatter@msn.com.
