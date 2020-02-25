Saint Therese of New Hope has struggled to remain modern in a building more than 50 years old. The design reflects a time when care centers more closely resembled hospitals and space wasn’t required to fit all of the technologies that allow people to lead longer, more meaningful lives.
That could all change as early as October, when the building at 8000 Bass Lake Road is scheduled to begin a four-phase, multi-year, $60-million-plus reconstruction project. The building has not received this significant of a renovation since it was constructed in 1968.
According to Barb Rhode, president and CEO of Saint Therese, standard wheelchairs no longer fit through the doorways of rooms in the care center, so staff members must carry residents to their beds. Tiny rooms are supposed to accommodate four patients as well as a continuous stream of staff and visitors. Often, staff members assisting residents to the bathroom will bypass their room’s toilet in favor of larger bathrooms on a different floor. The space needs present safety concerns, jeopardizes the wellbeing of residents and creates staff burnout, she said.
Rhode said a total rebuild of the care center was “more cost-effective” than picking and choosing renovations. The estimates rang in at $25.6 million to extend the life of the building by 15 to 20 years, with another $1.5 million to satisfy heating, ventilation and air conditioning needs.
Rhode said improvements in New Hope have been on her mind for 19 years, and the nonprofit leaders have been researching the solution for the 10 years.
Communications Director Katie Saleum said New Hope is where the mission of Saint Therese “really began.” At the time, it was the first Catholic institution of its kind in the metro area.
“We need to keep Saint Therese where the founders wanted it,” Rhode said. She began her career as an administrator at the New Hope facility in 1995.
Avoiding displacement
The reconstruction plan hasn’t come before the city officials, but Rhode spoke to a receptive city council in a work session several months ago.
The plan is that residents will not be displaced from the facility due to construction.
Rebuilding New Hope’s care center is the highest priority and will be completed in the earliest phases of the project. The new care center is planned to be built closer to the Bass Lake Road and Winnetka Avenue intersection to permit space for a new town center and wellness center. Once vacant, the existing wings will be demolished.
“Our goal is to stay fully operational,” said Rhode.
In the end, the new care facility will feature significantly fewer beds than the current 258 beds. The result will be larger, more handicap accessible, “homelike” rooms for residents. Other plans also include a warm water therapy pool, a “town center” with a chapel, kitchen and public restaurant, more parking, landscaping of the 11 acres, various technology and security enhancements, construction of a new independent living building and a remodel of existing independent living apartments. Public amenities, like fitness programming and the restaurant, in the “town center” are also designed to attract the general public.
Some residents will need to leave New Hope at moving time. That is where Saint Therese Corcoran, a senior living concept approved last month by that municipality’s city council, will come into play. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in the fall near County Road 10/Bass Lake Road, south of Corcoran City Hall. Project planners hope that New Hope overflow will be alleviated by giving priority to move to the Corcoran location.
The Corcoran location is eight miles from the New Hope facility and is estimated to cost more than $40 million. Combined, the work on New Hope and Corcoran facilities will cost an excess of $100 million.
Rhode said with the Corcoran facility, occupancy should remain close to what it was previously in New Hope.
Of course, that is assuming all goes to plan. The nonprofit is currently seeking private and state funding and may have to alter its plans if it doesn’t reach the funding benchmark. However, grants and donations make up a small portion of the nonprofit’s revenue compared to resident services, another likely reason operations will continue in New Hope while the new wings are being constructed.
Growing market
The nonprofit leaders are confident that the benefits of a new facility will outweigh the expenses. Rhode called the market of senior care “very self-sustaining” and expects growth for the next 25 years.
Saint Therese’s flurry of building activity reflects that; four new facilities and a hospital care unit have been completed by the organization since 2006, adding more than 500 apartments and living spaces to the metro area.
Final designs and costs aren’t set the new Corcoran and New Hope facilities. Rhode said it will be summer when the project comes to the New Hope City Council.
