Years of changes are ahead at Saint Therese of New Hope.
The St. Louis Park-based senior care organization with several metro locations is seeking approval for renovations, upgrades and redevelopment on its campus at 8000 Bass Lake Road.
Saint Therese opened the campus in its current location in New Hope in 1968.
“They are now proposing a complex rebuild of their entire campus that involves renovating one building, constructing one new building and demolishing and reconstructing several others over the course of six to eight years,” explained Jeff Alger, community development specialist for the city.
Planning Commission Chair Roger Landy indicated the plan is complicated, but members unanimously voted last month to recommend that the City Council approve the rezoning and reviews for the initial phases of the project.
Saint Therese of New Hope is seeking rezoning to a planned unit development, which is tailored to a specific property, along with a series of reviews for the phases proposed and the vacation of an easement.
The first phase would actually reduce the number of units in Saint Therese of New Hope’s existing seven-story assisted living apartment building. The phase would involve combining some apartments to create larger units, according to a city staff report. The remodeling work would reduce the total number of apartments in the building from 224 apartments to 195 units.
Other work in the nearly 300,000-square-foot building would involve replacing a mechanical system, making apartment bathrooms accessible for people with disabilities, updating interior finishes, redesigning kitchens and remodeling the main level of the east wing, which includes offices, dining rooms, a bistro, restrooms and a hair and beauty shop, according to the plans. The remodeled main level would include 15 memory care units.
Outside, a terrace overlooking the adjacent golf course would be repaired and would gain new planters and shade structures, according to the plans.
The next phase calls for replacing an existing nursing home facility. The project would lead to a new three-story building with nearly 150,000 square feet of space and a total of 160 beds. The demolition and rebuilding of the facility would occur gradually, with residents moving to different rooms as work takes place.
After both wings of the nursing home are complete, the organization plans to replace its town center area with a one-story town center building of about 17,000 square feet that would include administrative offices, a chapel, a pool and fitness center, a multipurpose room and a bistro, according to the city report.
The fourth and final phase would involve constructing a new, five-story independent living building with 50 units and underground parking for 27 vehicles, according to the plans. The apartments would vary in size from 900 to 1,250 square feet each. The building as a whole would include about 90,000 square feet.
“The timing of the construction of this portion of the project is completely dependent on marketing,” Alger told the Planning Commission. “We’re not exactly sure when this is going to happen, and neither is Saint Therese at this point.”
New Hope’s comprehensive plan already calls for more senior housing, specifically for independently living, elderly residents, Alger said.
However, the total number of people on the campus would not change dramatically. Currently, Saint Therese of New Hope contains 224 independent living units, 168 nursing home beds and a maximum of 190 employees on site, according to the Alger. The project would lead to 230 independent living units, 175 nursing home beds and up to 195 employees on site.
Referring to the lengthy time line for the plans, he said, “It will take a lot of internal coordination to prevent the displacement of any residents.”
When the project is complete, a new primary entrance for visitors and residents would be established from Winnetka Avenue North. A circular drive would allow for drop-offs at the new town center building.
The number of parking stalls on the site would decrease from 314 to 283 total, although a higher proportion would be underground. Saint Therese also has a rental agreement for 28 additional parking stalls to the south of the site, with more nearby parking spaces potentially available for rent.
Saint Therese leaders determined that fewer than half of independent living residents have a vehicle at the property and concluded they only need one stall for every two independent living units.
Alger said an engineering manual agrees with that level for congregate care facilities. He noted some on-street parking occurred at the site prior to the pandemic but that it has not been an issue recently. As a condition of approval, the city would reserve the right to reexamine the amount of parking necessary.
A planned-unit development designation would provide flexibility on parking, the number of buildings allowed on the site and a reduction in the amount of buffer required between the proposed nursing home building and wetlands, according to Alger.
“The city engineer is comfortable with the proposed buffer in this area, which is necessary to accommodate the placement of the new building,” Alger said.
City code calls for a minimum buffer from wetlands of 15 feet. Plans for the building would put it within 10 feet of the wetland. However, the average distance from the wetland of about 38 feet would exceed the city code average requirement of a 25-foot buffer.
Dinah Martin Kmetz, executive director project management for Saint Therese, said, “We’re really excited about recreating the whole New Hope development.”
Landy remarked, “For me, it’s the most complicated project that I’ve seen on the commission.”
He added, “I’ve been on the Planning Commission for about 26 years, and I’ve never seen recommendation with 16 things that have to be done.”
The 16 conditions staff recommended include items like limits on the height of light fixtures, sidewalk connections, traffic sight lines, access for emergency vehicles, parking standards, wetland protection requirements and storm water management.
Landy asked whether the applicant had been comfortable with the conditions, leading Martin Kmetz to respond, “Yes, we are.”
