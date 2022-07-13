Included in the department’s June 27 to July 3 reports were these incidents:
June 27 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the 4600 block of County Road 81.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 4200 block of Ewing Avenue North.
June 28 - Warrant arrests on the 3800 block of West Broadway and the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Second-degree possession of 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine and warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
June 29 - Third-degree burglary on the 3900 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
June 30 - Driving after cancellation and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after cancellation, failure to abide by drivers license restrictions, careless driving and first-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.
July 1 - Violation of a restraining order on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, obstruction of the legal process, careless driving and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of 42nd and Welcome avenues north.
July 3 - First-degree aggravated robbery and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
