Included in the department’s July 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
July 5 - Fifth-degree possession of drugs, violation of driving restrictions and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of West Broadway and 41 1/2 Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest, expired vehicle registration, false name given to an officer, and possession of a fraudulent ID near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property on the 4200 block of Islemount Place.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Driving after suspension and warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
- Robbery on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
July 6 - Receiving stolen property and driving after revocation near the intersection of CP Railroad and Highway 100.
- Recovered vehicle and stolen property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance near the intersection of Lake Drive and Ewing Avenue North.
July 7 - Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
July 8 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and France Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding on the 5500 block of 42nd Avenue North.
July 9 - Third-degree driving under the influence, speeding and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of 36th and Lakeland avenues north.
- Firearm or ammunition violation with a felon convicted of violent crime on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
July 11 - Theft on the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North and the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Indecent exposure near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and identity theft on the 5300 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Mutual aid to a fire department near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.