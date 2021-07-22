Included in the department’s July 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:

July 5 - Fifth-degree possession of drugs, violation of driving restrictions and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of West Broadway and 41 1/2 Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest, expired vehicle registration, false name given to an officer, and possession of a fraudulent ID near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Receiving stolen property on the 4200 block of Islemount Place.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Driving after suspension and warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

- Robbery on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

July 6 - Receiving stolen property and driving after revocation near the intersection of CP Railroad and Highway 100.

- Recovered vehicle and stolen property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance near the intersection of Lake Drive and Ewing Avenue North.

July 7 - Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

July 8 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and France Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding on the 5500 block of 42nd Avenue North.

July 9 - Third-degree driving under the influence, speeding and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of 36th and Lakeland avenues north.

- Firearm or ammunition violation with a felon convicted of violent crime on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

July 11 - Theft on the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North and the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Indecent exposure near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and identity theft on the 5300 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Mutual aid to a fire department near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.

