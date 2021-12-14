New Hope’s name popped onto screens across America in late November as late night television highlighted local business Redmon’s Popcorn. But two days later, the show was over for the business, at least temporarily.
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” showcased the New Hope gourmet popcorn store as part of the Colbert Small Biz Bump in which the show creates humorous commercials for small businesses.
On the Nov. 29 show, Stephen Colbert explained that Redmon’s Popcorn owner Zack Redmon started the store after losing his job as a barber during the pandemic, originally selling gourmet popcorn out of the trunk of his car.
“He got such a good reaction, he opened his own shop,” Colbert said.
The show then launched into an elaborate commercial narrated by actor Nick Offerman, of the sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” which played on Redmon’s comparison of his popcorn to a luxury vehicle.
The spot prompted audience laughter but also attracted the attention of Hennepin County officials, who two days later rolled on over to the store at 2738 Winnetka Ave., Suite 150B, in New Hope to issue a warning.
Carolyn Marinan, a spokesperson for the county, said in an email that Redmon had been operating a retail business without a Certificate of Occupancy from the city and without a food license from the county.
Redmon swiftly closed the business, but Marinan said, “We did NOT close his business.”
She said the county sought to educate and communicate to Redmon that he needed a Certificate of Occupancy and to describe to him how to obtain a food license.
Of the closure, Marinan said, “It was his decision, not ours.”
In an interview, Redmon described the experience of traveling to New York and New Jersey to shoot the commercial joyfully, but his mood shifted when he heard the county account about the business closure.
The Golden Valley resident, who opened the store last February, said he had been discussing the business with Fox 9 when a representative of the county cut off the interview and issued an ultimatum giving Redmon’s Popcorn two weeks to obtain the necessary documents.
“I was not going to jeopardize my business by running an illegal shop,” Redmon said. “I’m not about to run an illegal business, nor do I want to run an illegal business. They can say they came to educate me. They did that, too, but they didn’t say what you’re doing is legal and you’re OK running your shop.”
He said he did not have enough time to locate a commercial kitchen within the deadline the county official provided and thus closed immediately.
As he explained on the shop’s website, redmonspopcorn.com, “Monday night was an amazing experience for me, both being featured on ‘The Late Show’ and selling out of my entire online inventory in less than five minutes! Unfortunately, I had to close my physical shop last Wednesday and I’m now looking for a more suitable location for production and sales.”
Redmon initially went online only after closing his doors but had to issue refunds and end those sales as well after learning about other regulations.
“You learn a lot when they put you under a microscope,” Redmon said. “I can’t ship it as of now.”
He has been in contact with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken and city staff, who he said have provided resources to help him to move toward reopening. He scheduled discussions about access to a commercial kitchen and said he hopes to reopen soon.
“I’m doing everything I can do to get my shop up and running, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day,” Redmon said. “I’m getting everything squared away so I’ll be a legal business.”
Commercial success
The effort with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” began with much more levity than the aftereffects of the promotion.
In early November, the show flew Redmon to New York, putting him up in Manhattan for four days to film in New Jersey with specialized props made for the occasion, such as giant popcorn containers.
“That was pretty cool – I was excited,” Redmon said of the experience.
He puts a twist on popcorn with flavors like banana pudding, cheese pizza, cookies and cream, and hot BBQ.
He began making the flavors years ago for his youngest son’s side of the family, he said, trying out new ideas to spice up the holiday season.
“I started venturing off, trying different flavors, and made it work for me,” Redmon said. “Popcorn is pretty much a blank palette. You can do anything you want with it, so I took it upon myself to do something different.”
He compares the product to a luxury vehicle because it’s not average. The commercial picked up the theme with a picture of the New Hope water tower from a vehicle window and the line, “When you demand high performance, all roads lead to New Hope, Minnesota.”
The spot shows Redmon exiting a high-end vehicle to open a trunk and glove compartment overflowing with loose popcorn. He then sits in the driver’s seat with a quizzical look as popping corn flies toward him.
The scene takes an even sillier turn as a car zips into the “Cheese Dust Desert,” kicking up cheese onto waiting popcorn as Offerman says, “How does Redmon’s get every bite perfectly coated with flavor? Let’s just say they go the extra mile.”
The commercial cuts to Offerman interrupting the narration as he chews popcorn and declares it to be irresistible. Between bites – as the footage shows popcorn bursting all around Redmon and the giant popcorn boxes – Offerman reads the line, “Buckle your tongue because your mouth is in for the ride of its life.”
Redmon is hoping customers will be riding back to his shop’s location quickly.
Undeterred by the setbacks, he confidently said of the prospects of returning to business, “Everything is going as planned.”
