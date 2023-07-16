After 125 root beer floats, PRISM ran out of root beer at its 5 Years on Zane celebration July 8 in the food shelf and thrift store parking lot in Golden Valley. A band played. Children got their faces painted. A bouncy castle was very popular. The Shop for Change secondhand store held a 50% off sale. The League of Women Voters of Minnesota, The Golden Valley Police Department, and other vendors hosted tents.

The party was busy. Although the main focus of the event was to celebrate the anniversary of the organization’s move to Golden Valley, the nonprofit also collected $2,850 from denizens of Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Crystal, and Plymouth. In the spirit of friendly competition, the organization tracked which city gave what. Golden Valley residents donated the most. 

  

