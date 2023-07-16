Community Service Officer Loreen Mills works for the Golden Valley Police Department in a non-sworn capacity; this is her second career after retiring from being a ballerina. Mills said she doesn’t want to go through officer training and get a gun; her favorite kinds of emergencies are when she can help children, dogs, or intoxicated people get home safely.
Community Service Officer Loreen Mills works for the Golden Valley Police Department in a non-sworn capacity; this is her second career after retiring from being a ballerina. Mills said she doesn’t want to go through officer training and get a gun; her favorite kinds of emergencies are when she can help children, dogs, or intoxicated people get home safely.
After 125 root beer floats, PRISM ran out of root beer at its 5 Years on Zane celebration July 8 in the food shelf and thrift store parking lot in Golden Valley. A band played. Children got their faces painted. A bouncy castle was very popular. The Shop for Change secondhand store held a 50% off sale. The League of Women Voters of Minnesota, The Golden Valley Police Department, and other vendors hosted tents.
The party was busy. Although the main focus of the event was to celebrate the anniversary of the organization’s move to Golden Valley, the nonprofit also collected $2,850 from denizens of Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Crystal, and Plymouth. In the spirit of friendly competition, the organization tracked which city gave what. Golden Valley residents donated the most.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.