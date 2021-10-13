Whoever says football is a sport only for boys, hasn’t seen Hopkins North Junior High freshman Lauren Fraser on the field.
Sporting No. 41, Fraser can be seen holding her own as a defensive outside linebacker for her ninth-grade football team.
Growing up watching football with her parents, Fraser began playing flag football when she was younger. Then in seventh grade, she joined the youth football program.
Unfortunately, pandemic restrictions prevented her from playing in eighth grade, but in ninth grade, Fraser was all in.
“I love that you can get physical with it,” she said. “The sport is just fun in general. You just have a passion for it and you can just feel the burn in your heart.”
While there was some initial awkwardness being on a team with all boys, “once you get to know them, you become like a family and a team,” she said. “It probably was weird at first, but they never treated me different on the field.”
“She has plenty of bruises to prove it,” said her mom, Michelle Bigelow of Golden Valley.
Despite football being a more intense and potentially dangerous sport, Bigelow said she is proud of the motivation and dedication she has witnessed in her daughter, especially seeing her get up early in preparation for the coming season.
Though typically not a morning person, Fraser was up at 6:30 a.m. each morning during the summer to hit the weight room at 7 a.m., despite it being optional for players.
“I found it very fun to be in there,” Fraser said of lifting weights. “It helped me a lot to compete with the boys and get stronger.”
She also made sure to regularly attend the afternoon practices to “get ready and do my part, know the playbook and know the routes and all the audibles (calls) that we have,” she said.
While football isn’t a sport typically played by girls, Fraser said her friends don’t judge her for her it, and instead have been supportive, including Cali Hall, a St. Louis Park Oriole, who comes to watch Fraser play on the rival team.
She also has had support from her fellow teammate and longtime friend Tommy Koehler, who plays right beside her.
The coaching staff has also been supportive of Fraser.
“It’s pretty cool. They don’t treat her like a girl,” Bigelow said.
Fraser’s coach, Kyle Stark, said Fraser loves the sport and loves the competition.
“Which is an asset because we need leaders,” he said.
Having previously coached another girl in seventh- and eighth0grade football, Stark said ninth-grade football is more rigorous and there is stiffer competition with stronger and faster athletes. There are also no weight restrictions, making it more of an intense game.
Fraser, however, “holds her own in competition,” Stark said, noting she has started in almost all of the games this season.
Stark also appreciates her participation, having been to almost every practice, something only a handful of other players have done.
The team has also welcomed her as just another fellow football player.
“In the huddle or on the bus, she’s mixing up with everybody,” he said. “She’s very vocal and they respect her for that.”
From the beginning, Fraser has had the mindset of just wanting to play football and going for it. She wanted to prove to herself and others that she could do it, according to Bigelow.
“I don’t think she had a lot of fear,” she said, noting that after a couple of weeks in the weight room, it became normal for her to be there.
As a mom, watching from the stands as her daughter plays such a physically intense sport can be nail-biting, Bigelow said, “but she likes to march to the beat of her own drum, and I love that about her.”
And thus far, Fraser hasn’t had any injuries.
“I love to watch to her and cheer her on, and I’m always thrilled when she’s uninjured at the end of the game,” Bigelow said.
Fraser and her team have two games left of the season and she plans to return to the field next fall.
