Pam Paulson, director of professional development and resource programs, has retired from Perpich Center for Arts Education after 33 years. Her last day at Perpich was July 14. Paulson is one of the arts high school’s founding directors, and the last to retire.
“I stayed a long time because there is so much work to do to make sure every student in Minnesota has the arts as part of their complete education,” she said.
She began her career at Perpich as a dance and music instructor in 1987. Paulson remembered the imagination and teamwork needed to “make the school” after then-Gov. Rudy Perpish established it.
“They provided general guidance in the enabling statute, but did not get involved in the actual development of programs and services,” Paulson explained. “We were told that the Governor said he intended to hire the right people, with the right experience and expertise to do that. So, there we were in 1987, when I was hired, with what could be called a ‘blank slate.’ We looked at each other and said, ‘if you could do whatever you wanted to create the best school and resource center you could imagine – what would it be?’”
The result was a combination of new research on best educating practices and an emphasis on arts in all subjects. This included the absence of letter grades, individualized learning plans, common experience sessions and a community service project. Paulson said the choices were made to create a school that was forward-looking, innovative, and effective.
“It was a time of high hopes, high energy, and high visibility to see if this experiment would work,” she said.
The school opened in 1989 at the former Golden Valley Lutheran College campus. The family of the final dean at GVLC, Bernt Opsal, supported the transition, though they mourned the closing of the Lutheran college due to declining enrollment.
“Caring for young adults and really wanting them to be nurtured and become who they are, that is carried out in the Perpich Center today,” said Opsal’s daughter, Janet Frederickson in a previous interview with the Sun Post. “Even though it’s not a Bible school, people at Perpich say they feel that spirit, that sense of caring. That’s really meaningful.”
After a few years of teaching, Paulson shifted to serve in the director role, which serves arts educators all over the state. In her position, Paulson was responsible for professional development programs at Perpich; connecting with state and national arts and education organizations; heading administration of the statewide Perpich Library; and collaborating on data projects for statewide arts education with CreativeMN.
“It has always been tricky to figure out how these two parts of the agency work together [Perpich School and the resource center], but it is clear to me that each is stronger when connected to the other and the agency is stronger with both,” Paulson said.
Paulson also has a long record of servitude on various state education boards and commissions.
“Dr. Pam Paulson is a dedicated professional known for her advocacy for the arts on a local, state, and national level,” said current Perpich Director Charles Rick. “I admired her passion and service in representing Perpich Center for Arts Education as Director of Professional Development and Resource Programs.”
“I am thankful to Governor Rudy and Lola Perpich for their vision, the smart legislators who authorized the Center, and my colleagues for using their collective imaginations to create this new state agency in the late 1980s,” said Paulson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.