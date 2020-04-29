While soccer practices and games are on hold during the stay-in-place order, Park Valley United Soccer Club president John Ekman said being upfront with families with contingency plans is one way the club is trying to live up to the key traits of community, culture and competition.
Park Valley United FC was formed in December 2013 as a merger between St. Louis Park Soccer Association and Golden Valley Phoenix Soccer Club. Each club served the community for over two decades.
“We know soccer is not in play,” he said last week. “As a club, we have been engaged in a number of contingency plans based on a lot of scenarios – some [families] have asked for refunds – economic hardships, truncated seasons and we are going to follow the guidance of state and national governing bodies [MYSA and TCSL].”
Ekman said they are eying a number of scenarios with local leagues based on restarts in early May, mid-May, early June, “and also a possibility of a youth sports-free summer,” he said. “The longer we go the more realistic that seems.”
A majority of Park Valley teams play with Twin Cities Soccer Club with only a couple teams in the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association.
From a planning standpoint, Ekman said he is concerned about the longterm impacts.
“We are always making adjustments to our club,” he said. “We are more focused on how our programs will look next year and the years to come. No matter when we start to play soccer again, there will be longterm impacts and every youth sports organization will feel it.”
A big point of pride for the community-based soccer model which Park Valley takes to heart is that they do not deny participation based on financial need.
“The financial impacts felt in our community are felt heavily in the club,” he said. “We, as a board, have been talking about the increased need and demand on our resources which is something of an unknown. How do we keep kids playing?
“We are planing one to two years out and trying to figure out how we are going to continue to serve a community,” he said. “I’ve thought about this in a different way because organizations are going to return to focus on the bread and butter and I think that means less national and international tournaments. A lot of that will be rethought over the next one and two years.”
Back in 2008 the impact was mainly on a financial scale, where this might be different from families concerned about money plus the health of their children.
“You can bring tournaments and leagues back but individuals families will make individual choices to participate,” Ekman said. “What happens if you throw a tournament and nobody comes?”
That seems to be a key question which Ekman said Park Valley and other clubs are grappling with and all have their unique take on the same idea to do what is best for the health of the participants and club.
“I think a truncated league-based soccer schedule would make me happy,” he said, as early-season tournaments would fill area soccer fields now with league-play starting in early May. Of course, it is all weather-dependent as fields were ahead of the schedule to be playable this spring. The typical league schedule begins the first two weeks of May through the end of June.
