Wendy Norcross and her husband Frank Wattunen launch their purple canoe June 21 at East Medicine Lake Park to begin Norcross’ campaign in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day campaign. Norcross is planning to paddle the purple canoe in all 50 states while raising $50,000 for the nonprofit association.

After caring for parents with different forms dementia, Wendy Norcross of Golden Valley has launched a campaign that combines her passion for paddling with a purpose to raise awareness and funds in hopes of finding a cure.

After witnessing both her parents suffer from dementia, Wendy Norcross has made it her mission to advocate for vulnerable adults, specifically raising awareness and funds to find a cure. 

Her mission came from a desire to advocate for vulnerable adults like her parents Robert and Erma Norcross, both of whom died at the age of 89, just four months apart.

Their long journey with dementia began in 2016 when Erma was informally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, although Norcross said the signs of impairment started many years before. Meanwhile, her father had Parkinson’s disease, which led to dementia.

As a longtime staff member of the Hopkins School District, Norcross was working full-time as a special education secretary at Meadowbrook Elementary while managing her parents’ healthcare.

“I hadn’t thrown myself into to any group or cause before,” she said.

Wendy’s parents, Robert and Erma, both died with dementia four months apart at the age of 89. They are pictured together in May 2017.

Her desire to advocate for vulnerable adults led her to the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit her mother had also strongly supported, having a sister who died years prior with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Without realizing what exactly she was getting into, Norcross found their advocacy group and bought a ticket to attend a conference in Washington, D.C., in March 2020.

The event was canceled in light of the pandemic. However, a staff member from the Alzheimer’s Association contacted her and suggested ways to advocate on the public policy level, particularly within her congressional district.

While understanding the importance of advocating on the national level, Norcross felt more of a calling to pursue a cause on a more local and state level through awareness.

The personal mission that Norcross shares with husband Frank Wattunen has led the couple to redefine their bucket list item of traveling to all 50 states.

As avid paddlers, they decided to make it their mission to find a purple canoe for Alzheimer’s awareness and paddle in each of the 50 states, tying it in with the advocacy work.

“I figure we can check off a paddle in each state with a purple canoe,” Norcross said.

On June 21, she launched her purple canoe at East Medicine Lake Park as part of an Alzheimer’s Association campaign, The Longest Day, which takes place in conjunction with the summer solstice.

Her Longest Day mission: to paddle in each of the 50 states, while also raising $50,000 for the nonprofit organization.

“When you take somebody’s passion and a cause close to your heart and put those together, it’s a win-win,” she said. “You can do so much with it.”

To help with their travel adventure, they bought an Airstream camper and named it “Violet,” which was the favorite flower of Norcross’ mother.

“It’s just really exciting for me” Norcross said, thinking of the possible children’s book title: “The Adventures of Violet and the Purple Canoe.”

Medicine Lake, where she launched the campaign, is a lake she grew up visiting as a child. The campaign’s second destination was the lake where her mom grew up – Ford Lake in Michigan.

“That was pretty tearful,” Norcross said. For her, the visit was about anchoring the mission to her mother’s memory.

While that mission has just begun, Norcross has already been able to connect with others impacted by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“It’s truly a public health crisis,” she said, noting the importance of pressuring lawmakers to help remove the stigma surrounding the disease and continue advocating for early detection.

“There are so many unknowns we have to keep looking at,” she said. “How can you find a cure if you can’t find the cause?”

The couple is currently planning a trip to the east coast for the fall and then to Alaska in 2022.

“It will be the longest day ever,” she joked, knowing this will be a multi-year campaign.

They are not yet sure how they will get the purple canoe to Hawaii, Norcross noted.

To follow along with the couple’s adventures or to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, visit thepurplecanoe.com.

“I’m excited to share this adventure with people in hopes that together, we can bring about more awareness regarding dementia,” Norcross said. “Research into the causes, treatments options and one day, a cure, are all ongoing needs.”

Wendy Norcross paddles with her husband Frank Wattunen on Michigan’s Ford Lake, where her mother grew up.

