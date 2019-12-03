Overcoming Addictions, a substance abuse treatment center, opened its doors in August in Golden Valley. Nestled in a small office on Wayzata Boulevard and west of Brookview Golf Course, the outpatient clinic has a team consisting of Fred Everett, a retired doctor and primary consultant; Tim Schmitt, a therapist; two advanced practice registered nurses and an IT assistant.
Everett has a career in the field before retiring four years ago, and he’s been receiving pro bono aid from a fellow retiree. Everett joked that both doctors remain better suited for the clinic than for a rocking chair, especially after so many years of walking alongside those on their paths to recovery.
“We’re doing it for one reason,” said Everett. “There’s so much satisfaction with helping people turn their lives around, that it almost becomes an addiction itself.”
He points to a framed photo, which captures the final glowing moments of a sunset. In the foreground is the silhouette of a person, arms outstretched to the sky. He said he’s seen patients get to that point before, despite setbacks like doubt and relapse. Being with them through every difficulty in search of that moment and presenting them with tools to help them succeed, he said, is very rewarding.
What Everett loves most about working in a small business is the ability to avoid the bureaucracy of bigger practices.
“You have barriers between the patients, what they need and the answers for what they’re trying to get,” he said. “Our approach is to eliminate those barriers.”
Calls made to the clinic don’t go to a voicemail. Instead, the call will be forwarded to Everett or another member of his team. In Everett’s experience, a patient will make that first call after an intense, “I’ve had enough” experience, and is best answered by someone’s voice rather than an answering machine.
He said he will take a call at any hour of the night and give that person an immediate appointment, including a free consultation and assessment. From there, the caller can ask questions and decide whether the treatment is right for them, with “no barriers whatsoever,” he said.
Institutions support medication
Everett said Overcoming Addictions does not shy away from using medication to treat addiction. Currently, the medications used to assist in treatment are buprenorphine and naltrexone.
Everett points to conclusions made by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the World Health Organization. SAMHSA reports that medically-assisted treatment for substance use disorders significantly increases the chances of patient retention and survival and reduces the need for expensive, inpatient detox programs, but is generally underutilized. The WHO added methadone and buprenorphine to its model list of essential medicines in 2005.
According to Everett, the clinic is attracting patients from throughout the Midwest. He said the idea that substance abuse clinics need to be close to a patient’s home to succeed is a myth.
“Sure, you don’t want to drive miles and miles, yet we have patients that come from Michigan, Milwaukee, Fargo-East Grand Forks,” he said.
Rethinking addiction
As the discussion of the opioid crisis continues, the clinic’s team has ideas on how to combat the crisis. Chief among them is an education plan in the classroom and clinic to educate children, patients and the general public. Another idea is to build an accurate online portal to get people the help they need. Right now, Minnesota’s primary online resource to find help for substance abuse is fasttrackermn.org, but Everett said it’s incomplete.
A final idea is to change the goal-making language for those in recovery. Instead of “X amount of days sober,” the clinic would like to see “5 years maintenance monitoring.” Addiction is a lifelong problem with many relapses, he said. The number of times someone can relapse can vary from a few to several to 40, he said. Tracking perfection via an abstinence model is outdated, not very effective, and for many that lack extreme motivation, a barrier in itself.
“If you’re highly motivated, you’ll do well in any program,” Everett said. “But if you lack that intense motivation, our program is about seven times more effective than going into a 12-step program.”
Overcoming Addictions is at 8100 Wayzata Boulevard in Golden Valley. The office phone is available at any time, but appointments are only on Saturdays.
For more information on Overcoming Addictions, click here.
