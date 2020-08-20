For 15 years, Doorstep Healthcare Services has been bringing the dental office to facilities across the Twin Cities where residents have a more difficult time accessing services at off-site locations.
The pandemic has since exacerbated the need as COVID-19 has, in many cases, caused a delay in dental services for various reasons, according to founder Judy Goldetsky.
Now, the Golden Valley-based nonprofit has gone a step further by offering on-site mobile services with an RV system, rather than relying solely on facilities for treatment space.
Doorstep Healthcare Services is a full-service portable dental service providing dental hygiene, restorative, dentures and education to long-term care, assisted living facilities, addiction recovery sites and schools. The nonprofit is also in the process of adding mental and behavioral health services to the list of care offerings.
Goldetsky founded the nonprofit, and as a former speech pathologist, she saw there was an unmet need for dental care among the senior population.
Those in need included seniors who were either too frail to visit a dentist’s office, especially in the winter months, or had difficulty finding family members to accommodate the time necessary, especially for procedures requiring multiple visits.
The closure of dentist offices due to COVID-19 and the restrictions that have followed have created an unmet need for the greater population, as the offices work to catch up on services, Goldetsky said, noting some places have year-long waiting lists.
“We’re finding there is just a general community need,” she said, whether it’s due to an area that is under-served with dental services or that residents can’t get into a dentist due to a waitlist or inability to pay.
Doorstep Healthcare Services will also see people who don’t have dental insurance.
Currently, the staff sees 20 to 25 patients five days a week and some Saturdays through the on-site service. The organization will be able to increase the capabilities with the RV, which has two treatment rooms that meet COVID guidelines.
The organization has also been approved to service their first school district and is working to get more on the list of stops, Goldetsky noted.
Prior to COVID, the organization had 2,500 patient visits per year.
By adding the schools, they could see as many as 2,500 a year just within school districts, she said.
“The need is just really extreme,” she said.
With the increase in demand, the nonprofit is also looking for more resources. While most are paid employees there are also a few staff who volunteer their time for front-desk/clerical, data entry, as well as those with dental backgrounds.
“We’re always looking for donations,” she said, noting they “have been fortunate we have some generous donors,” including Delta Dental of Minnesota, Patterson Dental and Fred C and Katherine B Anderson Foundation.
The nonprofit is in the beginning stages of offering mental and behavioral health services through telehealth.
“There is a huge unmet need for mental health,” she said.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit doorstephealthcare.org or call 763-541-6000.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.