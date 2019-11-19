Approximately 30 officers, emergency responders and firefighters gathered Nov. 9 at New Hope Animal Hospital to say goodbye to retired K-9 Officer Gideon. The German shepherd dog served with Officer Andy Lamers from 2007 to 2017, and had been suffering of hip issues and old age.
Captain Scott Slawson said not all K-9 deaths have received such a showing, but Gideon was far from typical. He called Gideon’s 10-year tenure “unusually long.”
“Usually, if you can get five or six years out of a K-9, you’re in good shape,” he said.
“They were an award-winning team, and well-respected throughout the state,” added Chief Tim Fournier.
In the history of the New Hope Police Department, Gideon and Lamers’ longevity is only matched by one other officer-dog duo: New Hope’s first unit, K-9 Satan and Sergeant Campbell, worked from 1959 to 1969.
Lamers has been a handler for New Hope’s K-9 unit since 1995. He teamed up with Alex from 1995 to 2001 and Baron-Monto from 2001 to 2007.
The ceremonial gathering at the animal hospital included public safety officials from in and around New Hope.
In a social media post, the department said it was “a privilege” to serve with Gideon.
The post concluded: “K-9 Kody and K-9 Dex will take it from here!”
K-9 Officer Kody has been with the department since 2013, and Dex joined the force as Gideon was retiring. The current dogs are handled by Officers Miguel Robles and Erick Dyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.