The Golden Valley Police Department confirmed a number of burglaries over the weekend in the North Tyrol neighborhood.
Public Information Officer Joanne Paul said officers responded to three burglaries around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning along Westwood Drive, and to additional two calls late Sunday evening and Monday morning along Meadow Lane North and Ardmore Drive.
According to the department, on Sunday morning, a homeowner called 911 and reported the sound of breaking glass. Officers arrived in the area, and as they checked on the caller’s home, another officer noticed an open garage door on a neighboring house. As officers approached the garage, a male fled on foot when he spotted the officers.
A perimeter was set up with responding departments from Saint Louis Park, Minnetonka, Plymouth and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and a K-9 officer was used to attempt to track the suspect. Unfortunately, the track was unsuccessful mainly due to weather conditions. Officers recovered property that had been taken from two homes in a backpack that was dropped by the suspect. One of the targeted homes may have also briefly caught fire; Paul said the suspect(s) “appeared to gain entry into one of the homes by using some kind of incendiary device to break a window but was unsuccessful.”
Nearly 19 hours later, officers were called to the 200 block of Ardmore Drive on reports of a suspicious male in the backyard of a home, and were unable to locate the suspect. The next morning, a resident reported a purse had been taken while the caller was sleeping. The caller also reported an open window with a ripped window screen.
GVPD notified residents of the incidents by in an email, and advised of extra patrols in the area. Residents with security cameras were asked to review surveillance footage and contact the department if they found anything suspicious.
The investigation of these incidents is still active.
