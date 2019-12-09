At 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, a crackle is heard over Noble Elementary School’s public address system.
“We are now beginning our hour of code,” a voice follows the crackle. “Everybody have fun.”
This is the Golden Valley school’s first try at the international Hour of Code, a program organized by youth computer programming website code.org. To date, more than 835 million people in more than 180 countries have participated in the hour of code, and 114,111 events were planned this year alone.
Principal Michael Rieckenberg said the event, which was hosted in some shape or form to all K-5 classrooms in the school, is part of an effort to get organized, consistent coding education to students. Previously, coding activities had been supported during school hours by the school’s media specialist, Rebecca Powers, and after school in a club. This year, the school welcomed its first computer science teacher, Cori Roton, and began instituting coding-related activities across all grade levels.
Roton said that coding at the elementary level doesn’t necessarily require a computer; the most important coding skill a student that age can gain is the importance of sequences and how each sequence can be used to fulfill a goal.
The format for how coding is learned is boundless, like stringing jewelry, walking along a grid gameboard or arranging blocks to spell.
Hands-on learning was apparent among the younger grade levels during the hour, or “offline coding” as Roton called it. The older grade levels were mastering higher-level skills on school tablets and laptops.
For the remainder of Noble Elementary’s “trial year,” the school will continue an hour of coding practice with all students every week.
For Rieckenberg, coding isn’t a standalone skill. It’s about putting a string of objects together to have meaning, a component that is important in any subject.
“Coding goes hand in hand with literature and math,” he said.
The Hour of Code was created to boost awareness of Computer Science Education Week, Dec. 9-15. Get more information on the event at code.org.
