New Hope plans to spend leftover funds from City Hall construction on a public works project.
The city’s central public works garage on International Parkway provides space for maintenance, storage and refueling for public works and police vehicles. City officials have said the building is full and needs to be expanded.
The first phase of the public works project includes relocating soil to a new shed to open up space as well as renovations for climate control, security, storage and office space along with pavement replacement and expanding the parking lot. The second phase would include an expansion to the facility.
New Hope replaced its former City Hall, which had been about 50 years old, by building a new facility on the site of a city pool, with a new city pool moving to the former site of the past City Hall building. Concerns about the past City Hall building related to poor wiring, a leaking roof and inadequate space, including for the police station. The city broke ground on the new facility in 2018. City staff members moved into the new building, at 4401 Xylon Ave. N., in the summer of 2019.
The city has about $400,000 remaining after final expenses for security measures, audio and visual technology upgrades and final payments to contractors for the police station and City Hall project, according to a city staff report. The money remains from more than $18.4 million in bonds the city issued in 2017.
The bonding at the time added to savings of $600,000 the city had compiled for the city hall project, City Manager Kirk McDonald told the council during a Nov. 8 meeting. The city had also accepted a premium from the buyer of the bonds, providing additional money to the city.
At the end of September of this year, the city had $1.25 million left. New Hope put $600,000 back into a City Hall capital improvement plan account for future equipment replacement and facility improvements as well as final costs for the City Hall project.
Of the amount of bond proceeds left, the city is putting $67,000 toward security measures in the pool and parking lot area. About $77,000 went toward technical improvements, primarily to better facilitate virtual meetings in the Council Chambers and another council meeting room. About $106,000 had been slated for final payments to contractors.
With $400,000 remaining, McDonald said, “We contacted Dorsey & Whitney, the city’s bond council, and they said any balance of bond proceeds that remained after the use is accomplished may be devoted to any other public use that’s authorized by law and approved by resolution.”
McDonald noted the city had awarded a contract of more than $2.3 million for the first phase of public works facility improvements last May. The city is saving for a second phase of the public works project.
Dorsey & Whitney confirmed that the additional money for the City Hall project could be applied to the public works improvements, McDonald said.
The additional funds could also have been used to pay down the debt for the original City Hall bonds, he noted. However, he said, “If we do that, the tax levy is going to have to be increased by $400,000 next year to make up for that pay down.”
As a result, staff recommended the city use the money for the public works facility, a move with which most council members agreed.
No one spoke at a public hearing before votes that allowed the city to use the money for the public works project.
Councilmember Jonathan London cast the only votes against the project and questioned whether using the money to pay off debt for the City Hall project would actually result in an increased tax levy.
“I don’t believe that the $400,000 would result in higher taxes or a higher levy,” London said. “I think there’s theoretically many levers we can pull to save $400,000, so I’m not in favor of the reappropriation of the $400,000 in funds.”
Other council members did not respond to his objection. The votes to use the money for the public works project passed 4-1.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.