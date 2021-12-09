New Hope residents will continue to have access to housing loans and grants through the city, with better terms than the city originally offered.
Members of the New Hope City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, extended an agreement with the Center for Energy and Environment to administer the funds through 2024. Previously, the loan origination agreement had been set to expire at the end of this year.
Under the deal, New Hope will pay the center an annual administration fee of $2,500, up from $500 a year, along with fees that vary based on the number of loans provided.
The city has partnered with the organization on home improvement loans since 2012, Community Development Specialist Jeff Alger told the EDA Nov. 22.
Through the center, the city offers low-interest home improvement loans to help homeowners make improvements to either the interior or exterior of their homes. The loans can be used for maintenance and remodeling. In March, the city reduced the interest rate for the loans from 4% to 2% to make them more appealing.
The city also offers emergency deferred loans for homeowners that have emergency improvement needs but did not qualify for other home improvement loans or grants.
“They might have a condition that makes their house uninhabitable, extremely dangerous to the occupants, or it’s causing severe health problems,” Alger explained of the residents who seek such assistance.
The emergency loans are forgiven if the owner lives in the house for 10 years.
Additionally, the Center for Energy and Environment offers New Hope residents access to other statewide financing options.
Since 2019, the city tracked a total of 17 loans issued in New Hope with the center’s involvement, the majority through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Only two emergency deferred loans were issued to New Hope residents during the period while residents obtained three low-interest home improvement loans in that time.
As loans are repaid, they help fund future loans. The city had about $65,000 available to loan residents as of October. City staff recommended the EDA add $15,000 to those available funds, bringing the total available to $80,000.
The decision to lower the interest rate to 2% for home improvement loans makes city loans more competitive with Minnesota Housing Finance Agency loans.
Alger noted that the city did not provide any loans this year until lowering the interest rate.
“I don’t view it as a business decision by the city,” he said. “I think it’s a service that we offer to residents, and we’re just trying to be competitive at that interest level.”
The city’s new agreement eliminates an interest subsidy program because the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency offered lower rates than had been available through the program, according to Alger.
He said the Center for Energy and Environment’s fee is increasing fees for all cities across the board due to increasing costs as the center attempts to break even so they can continue offering the programs. Staff from the center coordinates loans directly with residents, Alger noted.
Home purchases
The EDA also approved the purchase of a home at 4215 Nevada Avenue North for $206,000 and a home at 5306 Rhode Island Avenue North for $213,000. The city plans to demolish both homes and sell the property for new housing. The city anticipates a loss of about $160,000 after the demolition and sale of the lot for the Nevada Avenue property and a loss of about $165,000 after the demolition and sale of the lot on Rhode Island Avenue.
“The city does not expect to make money on any of these demolition and rebuild projects as the cost to acquire these homes and redevelop distressed properties normally exceeds the value of the new home or homes,” Alger said. “Our main goals of this program include removing distressed and blighted properties, providing step-up housing options, improving the city’s housing stock, investing and instilling confidence into neighborhoods and, to some degree, increasing home values and the taxable market value of individual parcels.”
New Hope budgeted about $500,000 for such projects next year. Alger noted that the city could use the property on Nevada Avenue for police and fire training exercises.
Council
During a New Hope City Council meeting that preceded the EDA meeting, council members took several actions, including the following:
• They approved a change to a contract with Abdo Financial Solution for consultation, reporting and grant administration for federal funding benefiting New Hope. The city will receive about $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds during the next two years and may receive additional funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The city already had a three-year contract in place with Abdo Financial Solutions through 2023, but Abdo sought an additional $25,000 for work through 2024 relating to federal funding.
• The council awarded a contract to Northwest Asphalt for about $70,000 to replace a culvert and improve an area between a golf course pond and Meadow Lake. Rock that had been placed in the islands at the City Hall and pool parking lots will be used for shoreline stabilization.
• Approved an ordinance relating to carports that bans the use of materials like sheet metal, plywood, canvas and nylon in their construction. The ordinance change also says two-car garages cannot be converted into one-car garages unless additional garage space is added elsewhere on the property. The city already required two garage stalls for new homes.
• Approved an ordinance regulating tutoring centers and specialty schools with one-on-one instruction of students. Such businesses are allowed in commercial zoning districts but will not be allowed to exceed 4,000 square feet in a residential business district without a conditional use permit.
• Specified that “off-site service businesses” like delivery services, catering and plumbing services are not allowed in the City Center district. “On-site service businesses” like banks, funeral homes, animal clinics, appliance repair and tailor shops will be allowed in the district.
