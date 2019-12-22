The city of New Hope will have a lot to consider in 2020. At the Dec. 16 work session, the City Council directed staff to begin the work to pursue two ordinance changes: tobacco regulations and greater protections for tenants living in the city.
In regard to tenant protection, staff members specifically suggested a 90-day protective period for renters should their home come under new ownership. Discussion about a tobacco ordinance remained ambiguous at the work session, with a plan to work on specifics in a Tuesday, Feb. 11, public hearing hosted by the Citizen Advisory Commission.
Tenant protections
The tenant protection proposal was first considered, but not passed, in 2018, as staff members requested time to notify and gather feedback from local landlords. The ordinance was presented twice to those enrolled in the rental property Best Practices Program, which gives participating landlords a reduction in their annual permit fees.
Community Development Director Jeff Sargent said the feedback was not divisive and few edits were made to the original ordinance.
The ordinance focuses on changes in rental property ownership. If the landlord decides to make significant changes in rent or otherwise, the tenant would have a mandated period of time to make decisions about moving and possibly have relocation costs paid by the landlord. The policy is similar to those adopted in Golden Valley, Richfield and St. Louis Park.
Additionally, the new owner would be required to report the change in ownership, rent increases and plans to not renew or terminate a lease without cause within 30 days of sale.
Sargent said the ordinance would not prevent new owners from “flipping” homes in New Hope, which is the process of buying low-income housing and making changes that increase its value closer to the market rate. However, it would offer assistance that wasn’t previously there for existing tenants.
“The excess in rental fees displaces people that live paycheck to paycheck,” said Sargent. “We want to have an ordinance in place to protect those people.”
Councilmember Jonathon London wondered if the ordinance would discourage improvements to a home, and how new owners would learn of the ordinance. Sargent said that the city has a few mailing lists it could use to notify current owners and notification could be given at point-of-sale inspections.
More than half (54%) of renter households are experiencing cost burden, or rent that exceeds 30% of gross income, in the city of New Hope, according to the 2013-2017 American Community Survey. The median gross rent is $942, up from $687 reported in the 2000 census and $813 in the 2006-2010 survey.
According to census data and the ACS, homeownership in the city has consistently remained at just over 55% since 1990.
Tobacco regulation
Greater tobacco regulations, including raising the minimum purchasing age, flavor restrictions, limiting licenses, restricting sales from specific areas or stores and more, will also be considered in the new year.
Brandon Bell, a community development assistant leading the project, suggested a starting point would be to host a public hearing in February at a Citizen Advisory Commission meeting.
According to a memorandum, the city issued 21 tobacco licenses in 2019, and 48% of those establishments are within 500 feet of a school or park. Hennepin County Public Health reported that in 2016, nearly one in five teens were using e-cigarettes, a number which has likely increased as the product has become more popular.
Bell said nearby cities like Robbinsdale and Golden Valley had passed some level of regulations, including raising the minimum purchasing age, as a way of pressuring the state to pass its own legislation. Currently, there are 14 states that have raised the minimum purchasing age to 21.
Councilmember John Elder said he did not believe cities passing their own restrictions would spur the state to act and may instead have the opposite effect.
London also worried that each city passing its own ordinances would result in “a mess.”
Councilmember Andy Hoffe said he would be interested in following the steps taken by municipalities like Golden Valley.
“This does affect the kids,” Hoffe said. “I see it, and it’s harmful.”
Councilmember Cedrick Frazier agreed.
“I’m all about disrupting things,” Frazier said. “I understand if tobacco companies get them at a young age, most likely they are hooked for life.”
The city has also been communicating with the Mitchell Hamline Public Health Law Center and Hennepin County Public Health to give advice on enacting a new ordinance. Of the recommendations, the groups suggested removing punishment for underage attempts to purchase tobacco, which is a current New Hope policy.
Bell said the groups had advised the policy of punishing those caught in possession, using, or trying to buy tobacco was ineffective in reducing use; they reported it is often enforced more heavily on minorities and introduces them into the criminal justice system. The focus could instead be shifted to the retailer who sold the product to an underage person.
Check the city website for time and location updates on the Feb. 11 public hearing.
