The New Hope City Council approved 2021 budget for the West Metro Fire-Rescue District at the Aug. 24 meeting. This year, the city will pay 50.5% of the department’s $2,674,000 budget, or $1.352 million. The remaining portion will be paid by the city of Crystal.

West Metro Fire-Rescue District was formed in 1998 as a joint powers agreement between the cities. The costs of the budget are split between the two cities based on a cost-sharing formula that includes average number of calls over a five-year period, population, and taxable market value.

Budget approvals Aug. 18 were made by the Crystal City Council.

In a memorandum prepared by City Manager Kirk McDonald to the council, McDonald said staff found the 2021 proposed budget “reasonable.” The budget is a 3.88% increase from the previous year, or $99,800. It accounts for salary increases, pensions, insurance, repairs, fuel costs, communications and financial services.

The department is currently comprised of seven full-time employees and 53 paid-on-call firefighters.

