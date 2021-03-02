The New Hope City Council is poised to implement a body-worn camera policy for the New Hope Police Department. The council will take comments from the public at its regular meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, in advance of the final adoption of the ordinance.
The city has budgeted $156,000 this year to purchase the first round of cameras, using reserve funds from the IT department. The second round of purchases is expected in 2022.
Body-worn cameras are a measure being introduced in several area police departments to document incidents for use in training, investigations and litigation, and to bolster public trust and officer safety.
According to the draft ordinance, police officers working certain duties like traffic and patrol would be required to wear a camera, unless a supervisor orders otherwise. Plainclothes officers would not be subject to the rule, but can elect to use a camera. Officers would be required to ensure the camera is in working order at the beginning of their shift.
Officers would be expected to activate the camera during all calls for service or field-generated activities, transfer or transportation of people, and any instance the officer believes recording would be “appropriate or valuable.”
The draft ordinance also states that recordings would remain classified as private data unless the incident involves the discharge of a firearm, officer use of force that results in bodily harm, or documents that final disposition of disciplinary action against a public employee. Subjects of recordings may also request that the data become public, though redactions may be made. Undercover officers, non-consenting members of the public and protected individuals would be redacted from footage or audio made public.
Data would be retained for a minimum of 90 days, though some may be saved for a minimum of six years.
Those who cannot speak at the meeting can submit their comments to police@newhopemn.gov or to 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope, MN 55428
More information about the ordinance proposal is available at newhopemn.gov/nhpdcameras.
