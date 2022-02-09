The 2022 New Hope State of the City address focused on plans that went swimmingly last year – especially the opening of a new aquatic park by City Hall.
Construction on the aquatic park began in 2019 and could have opened in 2020 but for the pandemic’s impact, according to a Feb. 2 presentation featuring Mayor Kathi Hemken and City Manager Kirk McDonald. As a result, the new attraction opened in June 2021.
The aquatic park features a shallow recreation pool with zero-depth entry, a vortex pool, a current channel, a 50-meter pool with eight lanes, diving boards, a drop slide, play features, a tot slide, a fast body slide and a slower body slide.
Hemken noted that McDonald challenged her to race on the water slides, with McDonald taking the fast slide.
“I won,” McDonald noted.
Hemken joked, “I’ll give him that one, but I want a rematch.”
The new aquatic park attracted a vast increase in users compared to the old pool, with attendance logged at about 47,000 in 2021 compared to about 18,000 for 2017, the last year the old pool had been open.
The city also recently created the New Hope performance center, with movies and music in the park. Last year, the center featured eight performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical.
Meanwhile, the New Hope Village Golf Course hosted more than 27,000 rounds of golf last year, the most since 2001. The city upgraded mechanical equipment at the clubhouse and made landscaping improvements near a recently-built patio last year. It also replaced a section of the roof and installed new skylights at the city ice arena.
The city is still working on the first phase of upgrades at its public works facility. The phase, which is scheduled to wrap up this spring, includes improving the security system, adding cameras and gates, replacing pavement, building renovations and adding a new structure for soil to free up more space inside the main building for vehicles.
The mayor noted that the city has avoided issuing debt for the project.
“We did tell people we were not going to bond for the public works improvements, and we did not,” Hemken said.
McDonald spoke about business changes, such as the construction underway to add a drive-through grocery pickup area at Hy-Vee and the opening of the Pocket Square Cocktail Lounge microdistillery.
The New Hope City Council approved a change to allow for the expansion of outdoor dining in some districts last year.
The change allowed Pub 42 to construct a patio, prompting McDonald to pay the pub a visit for its grand opening.
In another business move, Hamernick’s Flooring Superstore opened a location in the city last year.
While speaking of businesses, McDonald referenced new business Redmon’s Popcorn, which made an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in November and again in January after the business reopened after addressing licensing issues.
Pointing to an image of Hemken that appeared on the show last month, McDonald said the mayor had a passion for helping local businesses and also likes the products at Redmon’s Popcorn. The “Hemken-heads” in the audience, as Colbert called them, chanted the mayor’s name during the segment.
“I don’t know what to say to that,” Hemken laughed. “The popcorn’s really good.”
In the world of education, a K-8 dual-language Spanish immersion school called Escuela Exitos, or “School of Success,” opened in a former youth ministry building that had been used by New Hope Church. Following remodeling last summer, the charter school is currently serving about 165 students. Leaders hope to grow to 390 students by the 2023-24 school year.
This year, St. Therese Senior Living has plans to renovate the entire campus in three phases.
“The goal is to provide larger and more modern living spaces for residents,” McDonald said.
At one of the few previously undeveloped spaces in the area, Windsor Ridge included the creation of 32 single-family homes on about 9 acres of land the city had owned by its ice arena. All the homes have sold, with the price averaging $430,000 each and adding a total of nearly $14 million in new housing value to the city.
The city reconstructed Little Acre Park’s basketball court and completed a project with new playground equipment and renovations at Corner Park last year. The city next will address Hidden Valley Park, with meetings with neighbors set to begin this month. Some work has been completed at a disc golf area at Sunnyside Park with signs and benches to be installed at the site this summer.
The city pumped water out of Meadow Lake in November and December in a process designed to kill off invasive plants and minnows. City leaders anticipate the lake will fill in naturally this spring, at which time its water quality will be evaluated.
In public safety, the city made seven new police hires in 2021 and made four promotions, including that of Police Chief Tim Hoyt. The city rolled out body-worn cameras to all sworn officers and an animal control officer and provided mounted cameras with body-worn mics for community service officers. The city bought 35 body-worn cameras and 17 vehicle-mounted cameras last year, with the use of the cameras beginning across the department last August.
The city is providing a “Checkup from the Neck Up” wellness initiative that requires officers to meet with a mental health professional once annually.
“That visit really establishes a relationship between the counselor and opens up doors in case they need them,” Hemken said.
As part of its public safety efforts, New Hope shares an embedded social worker from Hennepin County, Asha Mohamud, with Crystal and Robbinsdale.
“Her job is to reduce the future emergency calls involving mental health crises,” Hemken explained. “In just the fourth quarter of 2021, 140 people used her services.”
Links to the video of the presentation and the presentation materials are available at newhopemn.gov.
