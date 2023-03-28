New Hope’s The Cafe Meow offers a purrfect weekend activity

Cat Yoga is a popular, mutually beneficial event

While The Cafe Meow has been open in New Hope since last summer, the business is growing in popularity with a fun event that’s simply become the cat’s meow; Cat Yoga takes place at the 3524 Winnetka Ave North location once per month, and provides a positive experience for guests, cats, and the business alike.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments