New Hope’s The Cafe Meow offers a purrfect weekend activity

Cat Yoga is a popular, mutually beneficial event
While The Cafe Meow has been open in New Hope since last summer, the business is growing in popularity with a fun event that’s simply become the cat’s meow; Cat Yoga takes place at the 3524 Winnetka Ave North location once per month, and provides a positive experience for guests, cats, and the business alike.
The Cafe Meow is a combo coffee shop, complete with cat-themed beverages, and a lounge where they foster up to 20 cats. Visitors can play with cats by the hour. All the cats are available for adaption.
The first Cafe Meow first opened in 2018, and owner Jessica Burge shared just how her business and the Cat Yoga idea came about.
“I transitioned into a cat cafe owner four years after working as a web developer and graphic designer. The trade in careers came after years of research and finally the implementation of The Cafe Meow in 2018 (in Minneapolis),” she said. “I worked at the cafe every day for four years managing all the operations as well as completing anything else needed for the business to run.”
Nowadays, Burge shared, “I mainly function as a coordinator, accountant, marketer, and company director so that I can help manage the cafe’s progress and company as a whole.”
Burge explained that she was inspired to open her business with the growth of the cat cafe concept’s popularity.
“The Cafe Meow opened a few years after the first cat cafes started to open in the United States. Several were opened up between 2014 and 2018, and Cat Yoga was a common event to include,” she said.
She further explained why this particular event appeals to not only the participants, but their furry friends as well.
“[The customers] get to relax on a Sunday morning or night with a bunch of felines. The beginners yoga class leaves them feeling refreshed physically and revived mentally by the joy and enthusiasm the kitties bring to the class, often joining in on their yoga mats,” Burge said. “Most commonly we hear how much fun the customers have with the unique experience.
“It also helps the cats as they are all rescues, so they get to enjoy the socialization as well as the housing while they await a new home. This specific event puts people on mats on the floor, two things cats love. They love sitting on new things and when they can approach people at their own level. It is like a cat heaven; They crowd around.”
In addition to this mutually beneficial relationship, the Cat Yoga event also helps The Cafe Meow in their efforts to find foster cats their forever homes.
“This event is important as it brings in another way to interact with the cats, showing people that they can have these great little interactions with a cat that otherwise would not happen in a shelter setting,” Burge explained.
Cat Yoga can be found at The Cafe Meow on Sundays. According to Burge, “Right now, The Cafe Meow Minneapolis holds about two to three Cat Yoga classes monthly, and the New Hope location runs one class per month. They are always hosted pre-open or post-close.”
Those interested in spending some time relaxing with the Cafe Meow cats can visit thecafemeow.com to sign up for a class at either the New Hope or Minneapolis location. The next Cat Yoga event in New Hope will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 23.
“It is a great way to get your monthly yoga class in, or to try out a unique fun event offered here in Minnesota. Each person at the end of the class gets a free large tea,” Burge said. “Honestly, I cannot think of a better way to wind down at the end of a weekend.”
