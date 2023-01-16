New Hope’s acting city manager and police chief will no longer endeavor to keep the dual roles permanently.

The New Hope City Council voted last November to give Tim Hoyt a contract extension for the interim position while it considered his request to work 51% as police chief and 49% as city manager – a move that would have allowed him to keep his police pension.

