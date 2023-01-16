New Hope’s acting city manager and police chief will no longer endeavor to keep the dual roles permanently.
The New Hope City Council voted last November to give Tim Hoyt a contract extension for the interim position while it considered his request to work 51% as police chief and 49% as city manager – a move that would have allowed him to keep his police pension.
But he announced at a Jan. 3 special City Council meeting that he no longer wanted to become the permanent city manager.
“I have decided not to pursue the blended role, and I decided not to pursue the city manager position alone after careful consideration,” Hoyt said.
The decision followed news coverage of the proposed joint role and criticism of the city after KSTP recently aired stories that quoted experts critical of a council decision to revoke rental permits for two group homes in 2022.
Hoyt had defended the city’s decisions on KSTP, arguing that the residents of the facilities had not been safe while citing dozens of police calls.
He argued, “Any person off the street could go into some of these facilities and say, ‘Something is going on here. The tenants aren’t being taken care of.”
KSTP reporter Kirsten Swanson asked, “But isn’t that for the state to decide?”
Hoyt responded, “In the city, it’s for me to decide.”
Although featured prominently in the reports and named in a lawsuit against the city, Hoyt said the television stories and deliberations over the dual role did not factor into his decision not to pursue the permanent city manager position.
In a statement the city provided Jan. 13, Hoyt said, “After extensive consideration and looking to the future at my professional goals and what makes the most sense for me personally, it is not the time to pursue the permanent city manager position. My heart is in law enforcement and remaining solely in my role as police chief allows me to continue to build on the progress the New Hope Police Department has made in building relationships, forming partnerships and earning trust in the New Hope community.”
His statement added that he is “confident that New Hope City Council will select the best candidate for the role of city manager.”
Search firm plans
The council majority last March had rejected using a search firm to find a city manager, preferring instead to review internal candidates for the position.
Hoyt and Director of Community Development Jeff Sargent interviewed for the role, with the council selecting Hoyt as acting city manager.
During the Jan. 3 special council meeting, some council members initially continued to resist hiring a search firm. They discussed posting the job with the League of Minnesota Cities instead and using city staff to field responses. However, Director of Human Resources Rich Johnson advised against using city staff for the role. Staff shortages and limitations on a personnel board helped push the council to reconsider using a search firm.
Last spring, the New Hope City Council interviewed search firm representatives from Baker Tilly and Mercer Group Associates after a total of four firms submitted proposals. The council discussed the possibility of using Baker Tilly during the Jan. 3 special council meeting. However, the company indicated it has agreements with other agencies and is no longer available to conduct a search for New Hope, according to a city staff report.
The city reached out to several firms but only one committed to attending a Jan. 12 council work session. Consultant Pat Melvin attended the meeting on behalf of DDA Human Resources Inc. The company proposed a fee of $23,000 for its services. Melvin’s clients include smaller cities like Pelican Rapids, Nowthen and Mayer. The Wayzata-based company has worked for larger clients, though. He noted he also has worked on recruiting candidates for the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, Winona County and the Dakota County 911 executive director position.
The New Hope City Council discussed potentially approving an agreement with DDA at a meeting Monday, Jan. 23. Council members planned to meet individually with Melvin later that week to communicate about plans for the search.
Pay raise for Hoyt
While Hoyt received a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 while he continues to serve as acting city manager and police chief, Mayor Kathi Hemken suggested that the council should offer him more money this year.
The extension contract brought his annual pay rate to more than $161,000.
But Hemken said the city should offer Hoyt an additional 5% raise retroactive to Jan. 2.
“Now that we’ve had him for six months, I really think we need to give him a raise to keep him in that position,” Hemken said.
The pay hike would bring him above the average of other city managers in the area but would still amount to a lower pay rate than former City Manager Kirk McDonald had, she said.
Council Member Jonathan London noted that McDonald had a long tenure as city manager. London suggested a 3% raise in addition to the 3% cost-of-living increase instead.
However, Council Member John Elder pointed out that the city is not currently paying a second individual to be police chief.
“He is effectively doing two full-time jobs,” Elder said.
Other members of the council agreed with Elder’s perspective and supported the extra 5% raise. Council members deferred a decision on how much Hoyt should be paid in the future when he steps down from the acting city manager position. Hoyt plans to stay in the position until a new city manager is hired, at which time he would only hold the police chief position. The council discussed gradually lowering his pay as he transitions back to his previous role.
