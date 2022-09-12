New Hope has pulled the rental permit of a group home following a series of complaints that ranged from yelling to a death on the property.
The New Hope City Council unanimously voted to revoke the rental permit for Berkeley Heights Homes LLC for a four-bedroom home at 3957 Wisconsin Ave. N.
A city ordinance adopted in 2006 gives the city the ability to take action against a rental property owner after three incidents of disorderly behavior within a 12-month period. The ordinance states its intent is to “assure that rental housing in the city is decent, safe and sanitary and is so operated and maintained as not to become a nuisance to the neighborhood or to become an influence that fosters blight and deterioration or creates a disincentive to reinvestment in the community.”
The council action required tenants of the building to leave within 45 days and prevents the owner from applying for a new rental permit at any property in the city for at least one year.
The revocation came after calls for action from neighbors during a June 27 open forum.
Neighbor Evan Swanson told the council, “I’m tired because I get a sinking feeling in my stomach when I turn onto my block. I’m tired because I worry every day for my safety, for my wife’s safety, for the safety of my neighbors.”
He raised concerns about swearing and shouting at the group home and property maintenance issues.
“If you don’t care about me or my wife, then I would ask you to think about the individuals at the property,” he said. “How could anyone live or rehabilitate in that environment?”
Neighbor Jeff Harper asserted the group home had been the source of threats, drug solicitation and public urination, adding at one point during his comments, “I’m getting angry again.”
Carol Kline, another neighbor of the group home, said her son had become afraid to shoot baskets outside.
“That’s not okay,” said Kline, who pointed out neighbors had also protested the group home a year prior.
Hearing
The city followed up with a public hearing July 25, with a city document stating tenants at the group home had been cited three times for disorderly behavior beginning June 12, with the third occurring June 30. The city ordinance gave the council the ability to fine the property owner, revoke the rental permit, suspend the rental permit or take no action.
“At this time, staff is recommending permanently revoking the rental registration license due to inadequate management of the property and its tenants,” the city document states.
The first violation related to a tenant yelling inside the house, according to the document.
“A staff member indicated that the tenant threw a cup at the window in frustration and was yelling loudly,” the city document says.
The second, June 20, related to an adult male tenant who was unconscious when police arrived.
“Upon arrival to the property, it was determined that the tenant was in possession of an illegal controlled substance and drug paraphernalia,” the city document says.
The tenant died despite efforts from paramedics and firefighters at the scene.
While the only drug police found had been marijuana, according to the police report, identified paraphernalia included a needle near the bed, a spoon and a small plastic baggie as well as makeup a medical director said could be used to cover needle marks. A relative of the deceased told police they individual struggled with drug abuse, the police report states.
The third incident, June 30, related to a harassment complaint against a tenant.
“Upon arrival to the property and after correspondence with one of the tenants, it was determined that the tenant had been making unwelcome comments to a neighboring property owner, which made the neighbor feel unsafe,” the city document says.
A police report said the same individual who had been cited for yelling earlier in the month said, “Hey, baby,” “What are you doing baby?” and “Where are you going?” to a neighbor who called 911 and said she wanted to press charges.
The neighbor told the council during the hearing, “I felt scared, harassed, threatened and unsafe while standing on my own driveway.”
The owner of the building said the man later had been removed as a tenant of the property along with another resident.
Seekou Dukuly, the permit holder for the property, responded during the July 25 hearing that clients in the group home are free to leave the house as they wish. He said staff conducts random room searches.
However, he said, “They have civil liberties that we cannot violate. We can’t restrain them.”
He noted that Zahradka had moved in only about a week before his death and said an admissions process for care procedures was still ongoing at the time of his death.
He added that the company operates 15 group homes in the metro, including three in New Hope since 2019.
At the Wisconsin Avenue house, he said, “We’ve had some tough times. We removed those people.”
When he said that people hide drugs to avoid discovery, Councilmember John Elder responded, “I would hope your staff would be trained as to overcome people’s slickness in hiding things with that sort of more vulnerable population. I don’t think we can hide behind the fact that people can be less than honest.”
Sheikh Dukuly, the brother of Seekou Dukuly and the property manager for the group home on Wisconsin Avenue, pointed out that the operators of the group home had called police themselves in some cases. For example, the group home’s staff called in the second incident, the operators said.
“Because we deal with mental health clients, there will be challenges, and some of those challenges are beyond our reach,” said Sheikh Dukuly, who said some clients of the business have schizophrenia, anxiety and other conditions.
Some clients have previously been at Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center, which the state describes as Minnesota’s largest psychiatric hospital, where they may have been restrained or in isolation, Sheikh Dukuly indicated.
He later added of clients, “You’re going to have good days, and you’re going to have many bad days. We’ve all got to keep working together to make it better.”
He argued that state officials say that mental health clients have the right to integrate in a community. He said business representatives have met with Police Chief Tim Hoyt, who is also New Hope’s acting city manager, to address concerns at their facilities in the city.
Elder pressed the operators on why staff didn’t more closely monitor concerns like loud music.
“Why is it taking one or two of our police officers off of the streets?” Elder asked. “This is a lack of proactivity.”
Seekou Dukuly responded that at times staff members’ efforts have not worked and the situation escalates to the point where they have to call law enforcement.
The management reduced the number of tenants at the house from five to three shortly before the hearing. Staffing on the site has varied from one person to three at a time.
When Stacy Woods, an attorney for the city, asked whether two staff members had been enough on the site for five tenants, Sheikh Dukuly replied, “Sometimes, yes. Sometimes, no.”
Elder called the move to reduce clients before the hearing “a little suspect.”
Sheikh Dukuly replied, “Of course we reacted to the citations. We react to everything that comes from the city.”
New Hope Director of Community Development Jeff Sargent said New Hope is home to about 65 group homes. The city had not received as many complaints or calls for any other property except for the home on Wisconsin Avenue and one the city addressed last year “owned by the same individuals with the same management style,” Sargent said.
While the revocation would prevent the owners from applying for new rental permits, he said they could continue operating the other group homes they have in the city.
“Obviously we don’t want them to jeopardize any other of their of their properties that are doing well and being managed correctly,” Sargent said.
Council comments
Elder said he did not have an issue with group homes if they are run properly. He said he lives about a block away from another group home.
“They’re probably the best neighbors that have lived in that home in 20 years,” he said.
Elder said he understood the challenges the owners of the group home on Wisconsin Avenue face, but he said he is not willing to allow them to affect the quality of life of nearby residents. He argued that changes at the group home were “too little, too late.”
Councilmember Andy Hoffe said to neighbors of the property, “You’ve had a tough year, and we hope that this helps a lot. You’ve done a good job, and we need to definitely close this place.”
The New Hope City Council followed up in August by approving findings of fact and conclusions of law to support the city’s decision to revoke the rental permit.
