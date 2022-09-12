New Hope has pulled the rental permit of a group home following a series of complaints that ranged from yelling to a death on the property.

The New Hope City Council unanimously voted to revoke the rental permit for Berkeley Heights Homes LLC for a four-bedroom home at 3957 Wisconsin Ave. N.

