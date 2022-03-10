After three decades of collaboration, New Hope is continuing to support the Home Free Domestic Assault Intervention Project.
The project provides counseling, intervention, support and shelter services for victims of domestic assault, according to a city report. The New Hope Police Department has worked with the nonprofit since 1991.
This year, New Hope plans to provide about $37,000 for the work. Home Free provides services for victims around the clock.
“They work hand-in-hand with the police department and city attorney’s office assisting victims through the criminal process, ensuring they are fully aware of all their rights and assisting them in getting help to address their difficulties,” a city report explains.
Home Free staff members work with the police department and city attorney on cases and on training for officers.
“The police department and city attorney fully support the Home Free Intervention Project and have found it to be a very beneficial program,” the city report says.
The collaboration began after citizens formed a Domestic Assault Forum Committee and worked with a group called Women of Today to promote a domestic assault intervention program in New Hope, leading the city to provide funding in 1991, according to the Feb. 28 resolution in which the New Hope City Council approved an agreement with New Hope.
Elsa Swenson, a victim advocate who is the community program manager for Home Free, said the nonprofit served at least 149 individuals in New Hope last year.
The nonprofit’s shelter will make space for anyone from the city of New Hope who needs to use it, Swenson said.
“If there is a woman or a family in need of shelter from the city of New Hope, we will always make sure they have a place to be even if our shelter is full,” Swenson said.
Even if Home Free has to use a pull-out lounge, Swenson said, “We’ll make sure that there’s a bed for them.”
She said Plymouth is the only other city with which Home Free has such a relationship.
Of the 30 years of the nonprofit’s work with New Hope, Swenson said, “It’s one of the rarest things I’ve seen in shelter work to have a partnership that strong.”
The shelter is consistently full and has to turn away many people from other cities due to space constraints, Swenson acknowledged.
Home Free began offering single-room service in the shelter in 2020 amid the pandemic. Its capacity dropped by about half, to 15 families, to allow everyone to have access to their own rooms.
A recent Department of Public Safety grant helped lead to a budget surplus, which Home Free used to increase direct client assistance, including to New Hope residents.
Swenson pointed to a situation in which Home Free helped a woman whose teeth had been broken during an assault repair the damage when the bill for the work came to $8,000. Home Free also provided rental assistance for people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and provided security deposits for individuals who needed to move to a new location.
Home Free won another grant of $100,000 geared toward immigrant refugee populations that it is using for financial assistance to help remove barriers for people wishing to leave dangerous situations.
Home Free works with police on safety planning and legal services, including seeking orders for protection and ensuring victims’ voices are heard during criminal cases.
New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt said, “The work we do together is just incredible.”
When officers respond to domestic cases, Hoyt said victims want to know how they can leave a situation.
“It’s such, such a benefit for us to reach out to Home Free and make that contact with them and have them to advise us of the services that we can provide or help them with,” Hoyt said. “It’s truly a great partnership.”
Councilmember Jonathan London asked the police chief if the new social worker the city uses has been able to aid residents facing domestic situations as well. Hoyt responded that Home Free is better able to respond immediately to a situation in which a person has to get away from a criminal offender.
“They have services that our social worker does not have,” Hoyt said.
The council approved the agreement with Home Free as part of its Feb. 28 consent agenda, in which the council voted on several items without discussion at once.
Fair Housing Policy
The vote included the city’s adoption of a Fair Housing Policy as well.
Borrowing from similar policies in Brooklyn Park, Golden Valley, Plymouth and St. Louis Park, the goal is “to ensure that fair and equal housing opportunities are available to all persons in all housing initiatives and development activities funded by the city regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, creed, familial status, national origin, or disability,” a city staff report says.
The policy calls for the city to provide access to fair housing and referral services and use internal practices that promote inclusion.
Some grant programs require or give preference to cities with fair housing policies, the city staff report notes.
The city plans to provide links on its website, newhopemn.gov, to resources like the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Minnesota Department of Human Rights along with links to make complaints for violations of state and federal fair housing law.
Resources will be posted at newhopemn.gov/fairhousing.
The policy calls for the city’s community development director to take in and refer all fair housing complaints relating to the city policy.
