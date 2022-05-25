With no complaints about the expanded use of the Robbinsdale Cooper High School athletic stadium, the New Hope City Council decided to make loosened rules permanent.
During two trial periods that lasted a total of three years, the city eliminated several restrictions on use of the stadium. They included removing the requirement that at least half the audience at events had to reside within the Robbinsdale Area School District and that at least half of participants in groups and organizations using the stadium had to live in the district. The city also removed a requirement limiting the use of the stadium to youth during the trial period.
The change allowed renters of the stadium to use the facility for athletics outside the district as well as non-athletic community events. During the period, the city also removed a restriction that banned the use of the concession stand during non-school activities.
Some restrictions remained, including limiting parking to a lot on school property south of the stadium and requiring renters to place a deposit for litter removal, with a school employee checking for property cleanup.
Participation in events has been limited to match the 232 parking stalls in the lot south of the stadium, said Jeff Alger, community development specialist for the city.
The city maintained rules mandating that events conclude by 9 p.m., preventing renters from using stadium lights and limiting use of the public address system to four times per year. On Saturdays, June 1 through Aug. 15, the PA system could only be used 1-6 p.m. Those rules did not apply for school-sponsored events. The rules also allowed the city to host a movie event at the stadium each year using the city’s audio system.
When the city considered the changes for the original trial period, residents had expressed concerns about sound, trash, lighting and traffic, according to a city report.
“The applicant and City Council made efforts to mitigate some of these concerns by restricting the use of the public address system, developing a trash removal plan, and prohibiting the use of stadium lights by renters,” the report says. “The one-year trial and two-year extension were intended to give the school, city, and residents an opportunity to evaluate how the changes affected the neighborhood as well as the effectiveness of the trash removal plan.”
Robbinsdale Area Schools asked that the city make the revised rules permanent. A list of renters in the last year included Armstrong Cooper Youth Lacrosse, Courage Kenny, SEEK Home, the YMCA, the Armstrong Cooper Football Association, the Minnesota Youth Association and Northern Stars Special Olympics.
The city contacted property owners within 500 feet of the school to seek feedback on the request to make the rules permanent. Only one resident responded to suggest that the city extend the trial by another year.
A letter from the resident, whose name was redacted from a public copy, said, “Was this really a valid trial? Activities were extremely limited due to the pandemic even in the year 2021.”
A longer trial period would provide more experience “under normal uses and circumstances,” the letter says.
A letter from Robbinsdale Area Schools says the district approached the city in 1994 to amend a conditional use policy to allow the district to build a stadium on the west end of Robbinsdale Cooper High School. The district successfully sought permission in 2006 to install a synthetic turf field and build the concession stand. It asked for the ability to rent out the stadium to non-district users in 2019. The New Hope City Council approved the change for one year before extending it an additional two years.
The district notes that all stadium use permits in 2020 had been canceled due to COVID-19, with use resuming in April 2021.
“Over this time span, there have been no complaints from community members regarding permitted use of the stadium,” the district’s letter says.
A stadium manager must be present for any non-school event. School contracts spell out agreements about security, sanitation, lights and sound and ban the use of alcohol and tobacco.
The district assigned zones for athletic teams and clubs to pick up trash. A designated staff person monitors and empties trash cans, which were also placed in parking lots. Athletic teams pick up garbage at least twice a week, according to Alger.
“This offered an opportunity for service hours for students,” he said.
Anthony Williams, the district’s executive director of community education, athletics and activities, was the only speaker at a City Council public hearing May 9 on the issue.
“I really appreciate your continued support, and we look forward to continue to be good – great – neighbors,” Williams said.
Alger suggested the council could either grant the district request to make the rules permanent or extend the trial period.
Councilmember Jonathan London said he appreciated the input from the resident who recommended a longer trial period due to the pandemic. However, London said he believed the city should make the rules permanent considering no complaints had been made to either the district or police department. He noted the City Council could also change the rules again in the future if problems arose.
Agreed Councilmember John Elder, “This is built with taxpayer dollars, and it is nice to see that this quality stadium is getting used for community things and not just the school district.”
The council approved the request unanimously.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.