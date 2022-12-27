The New Hope City Council kept its tax levy as advertised on county tax notices, increasing 4.51% next year.

Notices from Hennepin County to property tax payers in November can change depending on whether government bodies keep their preliminary levies unchanged or lower them before they become final. In the city’s case, the council opted not to lower the amount from the preliminary percentage increase approved in September.

