The New Hope City Council kept its tax levy as advertised on county tax notices, increasing 4.51% next year.
Notices from Hennepin County to property tax payers in November can change depending on whether government bodies keep their preliminary levies unchanged or lower them before they become final. In the city’s case, the council opted not to lower the amount from the preliminary percentage increase approved in September.
The city portion of taxes in 2023 for many residential homeowners will go up more than 4.51%. The mix of values for commercial and residential properties impacts what an owner pays.
With the median home value in New Hope increasing 18% to $325,000 for taxes payable in 2023, the city estimates that the owner of that home will pay 8% more in city property taxes.
The tax increase will amount to between $61 and $192 more annually (for city taxes only) for owners of homes valued between $150,000 and $400,000, according to the city.
During a Dec. 5 hearing, a family said their house value increased about $80,000 in one year to about $400,000, with the city tax increase far exceeding a $192 increase.
In addition to variations among properties, staff noted that a homestead market value exclusion that reduces taxes for many homeowners begins to phase out for higher-valued homes. It is nearly eliminated for homes valued at $400,000 and is totally eliminated for homes valued at $413,800 or more, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
According to information presented at the tax hearing, only about 3% of the 4,723 single-family properties in the city will experience a tax decrease. The tax increase for 71% of the single-family properties in the city will be between 5% and 14.9%.
Erin Enstad, a consultant with the accounting firm Abdo, noted that New Hope does not assess properties for street improvements, unlike other nearby cities, but rather pays for the work through the general property tax levy. The tax levy for 2023 includes an additional 5% in funding for street infrastructure and a 5% increase in funding for park infrastructure.
Even with the increases, Enstad said, “New Hope is on the very, very low side of levy increases.”
She added, “We’re seeing anywhere from a 5-20% increase in other communities.”
Information about state property tax relief programs is available at revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-relief.
Levy details
As a dollar amount, the 2023 overall levy is set to increase about $822,000, rising to about $19.1 million.
The general fund levy is also increasing a higher percentage, with a 6% increase to about $12.1 million. However, the overall levy is increasing at a lower rate, taking into account taxes for debt, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of about $438,000, and the Economic Development Authority levy of about $161,000.
Both the HRA and EDA levy increases are about 5% higher than for taxes payable this year. The levies are slated to pay for the city’s scattered-site housing program, through which the city buys and redevelops single-family homes, and other redevelopment projects.
The combined debt levies, which are going to pay for projects such as the 2017 police station and city hall project, pool and park improvements and other upgrades, are increasing by the relatively small amount of $9,070.
Council votes
Councilmember Jonathan London had supported the preliminary HRA levy and opposed the rest of the preliminary levy in September. However, the council voted unanimously for both measures Dec. 12.
During the September vote, London had sought to make clear that increasing home values alone were not increasing taxes, instead pointing to higher city spending.
He did not offer any objections during the Dec. 12 final levy votes. However, he argued with Rich Johnson, director of human resources and administrative services, about the way the city reports cost-of-living adjustments for employees during a later vote on staff pay adjustments.
Nevertheless, he also voted with other council members in support of the 3% adjustment for non-union employees, matching the amounts in contracts for union employees.
Per the approvals, some union employees also received pay increases to make their salaries more comparable to those in similar metro cities. Police officers and supervisors received a 3% market adjustment for 2023 in addition to the cost-of-living increase. Public works employees received a 2.5% market increase along with the cost-of-living increase.
Funding changes
The council approved a general fund budget for 2023 of about $17.2 million, an increase of 6.5%, or about $1.1 million from the 2022 budget.
Of that amount, about $644,000 will go toward wage and benefit increases, including the pay hikes, the city’s portion of health insurance and increases in pay for City Council members.
The general fund budget includes an increase in IT charges of about $62,000, including a portion of the software costs for body-worn cameras, police records management and recreation programs. An increase of $145,000 will pay for portable radios as the police department phases out current equipment.
The city will pay about $134,000 more for its share of the West Metro Fire-Rescue District’s costs, with the increase helping to pay for two new fire truck leases.
The city does plan to save about $63,000 in central garage charges next year.
Tim Hoyt, who is serving as both police chief and acting city manager, recommended several budget changes benefiting the police department. He called for a new evidence technician to oversee the evidence room and body-worn camera tasks. He recommended that the department’s embedded social worker move from a position shared outside the city to a position solely serving New Hope due to the workload and resident mental health needs.
The replacement of 26 portable radios, two radar units, three SWAT vests, bicycles and bike unit equipment also gained his recommendation as part of the city’s capital improvement plan.
Hoyt also outlined plans for other departments during the Dec. 5 hearing. Plans included street, water, sewer and storm water improvements in the Northwood East Neighborhood; coordination with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on a noise wall along Highway 169 at Bass Lake Road and 62nd Avenue; and work with Hennepin County on changes at 42nd and Boone avenues.
Other recommendations included upgrades at Liberty Park, the city ice arena and the city golf course. The budget included a recommendation for the addition of a golf course superintendent position.
Overall, total expenditures for all operating funds in the city are set to increase to about $48.8 million, including about $20 million from funds supported by fees and charges instead of taxes.
For more information, visit newhopemn.gov/finance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.