A conversation on upgrades to the city’s central public works garage raised issues of fiscal responsibility and safety at the Aug. 24 New Hope City Council meeting.
The garage, which serves as a general maintenance, storage, and fuel station for public works and police vehicles, has been on a shortlist for improvements for several years. Public works officials say that the facility should be expanded to more efficiently house vehicles and equipment, but the project has remained second to city projects like the construction of the city center and aquatic center, and renovations to Civic Center Park.
The garage was last renovated in 2000 and is considered at capacity, storing 173 pieces of equipment, 34 police vehicles and several heavy-duty trucks.
A feasibility study on garage improvements was ordered by the City Council last October. Possible upgrades from the study included a 20,000 square-foot storage addition, a new soil storage shed, paint/interior renovations, new pavement on the parking lot, installation of a security system, and a relocation of the fuel dispensing system, among others improvements.
The central issue with the garage is its lack of indoor storage. According to the study, storing vehicles and equipment indoors would save the city approximately $33,000 in maintenance and replacement costs annually.
The study also found that neighboring cities like Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Crystal have a majority of their public works infrastructure stored indoors. In Fridley, city officials estimated that the city’s new indoor storage facility would increase the life of city vehicles by 15%.
‘We don’t have that much money’
Though City Manager Kirk McDonald lamented that many of the garage’s improvement recommendations weren’t affordable to the city at this time, he said the study was “the most detailed report we’ve had on this building.”
If all improvements were approved, the project would likely cost $6.4 million after contingencies and indirect fees. The cost includes an estimated $3.1 million for the storage addition, $734,000 to replace existing pavement, $270,000 for the soil building and $262,000 for the relocation of the fuel dispensing system. As cost projections were solidified, staff members are asked to flesh out an alternate, more affordable option.
“When they were initially doing this report, I shook my head and said we don’t have that much money. I want you to put your priorities into a reduced scope, so that’s what they did,” McDonald said.
The reduced scope plan does not include the addition and focuses on $1.2 in facility renovations and the relocation of the soils, which would open up indoor storage options for vehicles and equipment. With contingency costs, the cost was projected to be $1.5 million, which City Engineer Dan Boyum said could be paid for using current garage funds and reserves.
Councilmember Cedrick Frazier acknowledged the existence of “tax fatigue” in the city. Councilmember Jonathan London asked for more information on how the $33,000 in estimated savings was compiled.
“We’ve seen taxes go up significantly in this city, and I want to make sure we actually have a problem that we’re trying to solve, and that this will solve it,” London said.
Security a priority
Both the original and reduced scope plans included $183,000 in security system enhancements, mainly to streamline with the technology built into the new city center. Architect Bruce Paulson said the system is being installed in several areas of Civic Center Park and would allow police to “monitor the entire city.”
Councilmember John Elder mentioned his total support of additional security at the facility, which he described as containing risk items like flammable liquids. He mentioned that there had been an incident of civil unrest in Minneapolis that evening (Elder is a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department).
“We are a second-tier suburb. Wake up,” he said. “We are a short distance from threats, and it’s incumbent on us to take the steps necessary to ensure the safety of our equipment, our residents and certainly our employees.”
Frazier questioned Public Works Director Bernie Weber on whether there was “fear” among employees at the facility.
“We have had incidents with residents driving through, and we’ve had incidents of people just driving through the shop,” Weber said. “So, there is fear. Like John Elder said, we have concerns.”
If approved, construction will occur in 2021. The council could make a final decision on the project as early as October.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.