A New Hope city map shows the main area for infrastructure improvement plans in 2023, with work planned on streets in green and blue mainly south of Northwood Park. The city delayed work in the areas marked in light red north of Northwood Park. (Submitted map)
Another city map shows infrastructure upgrades elsewhere in the city. (Submitted map)
New Hope residents located between Northwood Park and Crystal can expect construction disruptions when warm weather returns.
The city is considering making millions of dollars in upgrades in the area, largely to streets, sewers and water mains. Alternate bids that include Liberty Park basketball court repairs, Hidden Valley Park trail repairs, new Meadow Lake Elementary pickleball courts and culvert improvements at Meadow Lake are also under consideration.
The main project area would range from Boone Avenue to the west and Crystal to the east and from 36th Avenue to the north and Crystal to the south.
Street improvements for Elm Grove Avenue, 61st Avenue between Winnetka Avenue and Sumter Avenue, and Sumter Avenue between 61st Avenue and Sumter Place are listed in the plans as well. The city selected the streets based on pavement and utility conditions.
Water main sections would be replaced along Yukon, Virginia, Xylon and 37th avenues. The water main sections have a history of breaks, according to a city staff report.
City staff members plan to visit the project area this spring to talk to residents about potential impacts to trees and driveways.
The city is projecting that the base project focused on streets, water main, sanitary sewers and storm water improvements will cost an estimated $4.4 million. That includes about $731,000 in inflationary cost increases for 2023 “based on feedback from contractors in 2022,” according to the city report.
That is still less than the nearly $5 million the city budgeted for its 2023 infrastructure project as part of its Capital Improvement Plan. However, that is mainly because the city delayed work on streets farther north that previously had been scheduled for completion this year. That work will be delayed until 2025 “due to underlying pavement conditions,” according to the report.
Much of the street work that does occur will involve removing the top 2 inches of pavement and replacing it.
The project this year does include more water main replacement than previously anticipated. The city also added additional sewer upgrades from its original plans.
Separate from the base bid, the city will seek alternate bids for the basketball and pickleball courts, trail work, the pollinator garden and the culvert at Meadow Lake.
The basketball court work at Liberty Park would include a new surface to address cracking, new basketball hoops and new striping.
Pointing to an issue with leaning basketball hoops, City Engineer Dan Boyum joked, “We’ll put in new basketball hoops that have been working a lot better and staying nice and straight so that some of our taller council members can dunk the ball in them and not affect anything.”
The Hidden Valley Park trail work would involve repairing existing trail sections after city staff included the park on a list of trails in the worst shape.
At Meadow Lake Elementary, the courts have been used for pickleball, but are not sized for the sport, according to Boyum. The potential project would create eight new pickleball courts.
The Meadow Lake work would take place to correct an outlet problem at 59th and Wisconsin avenues.
The city had been looking at a Northwood Park pollinator garden as well but decided to delay that project due to the projected cost of about $145,000. The city could consider it again for a 2025 project.
The four remaining alternate projects would cost about $371,000 beyond the base project cost, according to the city estimates. However, the city could choose to reject a bid for each of the individual projects if the council decides to do so based on the bidding outcomes.
The city plans to take bids this month for the council to review Monday, March 13.
No properties will be assessed as part of the work as the city will use other funds.
The council unanimously approved the plans and authorized advertisements for bids last month.
