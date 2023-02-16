New Hope residents located between Northwood Park and Crystal can expect construction disruptions when warm weather returns.

The city is considering making millions of dollars in upgrades in the area, largely to streets, sewers and water mains. Alternate bids that include Liberty Park basketball court repairs, Hidden Valley Park trail repairs, new Meadow Lake Elementary pickleball courts and culvert improvements at Meadow Lake are also under consideration.

