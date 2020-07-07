Nichole Korth, the New Hope Police Department’s crime prevention and community services officer, worked her final day last week at the new police station on Xylon Avenue. Korth had been on the job since 1993.
Korth said she feels a lot of “complex emotions” about retirement, especially in the current environment. She had been unable to plan and host many of the activities of her job, which is first and foremost an outreach position. Car seat safety clinics, the police academy, the annual bike rodeo and National Night Out all have been canceled or moved to a virtual setting. Moreover, the perception of law enforcement has changed sharply in the last month, drawing scrutiny and uncertainty over the institution and its practices.
“It is hard for me to leave right now, especially as I see the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community and the civil unrest all around our country which bring new challenges to serving as a peace officer here and around the world,” Korth wrote in her resignation letter to Chief Tim Fournier. “But I am encouraged to see all the people who are stepping up to find new ways to work with our community to provide the services needed.”
A police teacher
A program that had Korth’s hands all over it, at least for the past 24 years in Robbinsdale Area Schools, was DARE. Korth told the Sun Post in 2019 that the program, which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, was one of her favorites. The program is for school-age children, taught by a trained officer, that encourages safe and healthy decision-making, especially when it comes to violence, drugs and alcohol.
Korth liked that the program did all of those things, but also that it let young kids meet and interact with a police officer, some of them for the first time.
“I can almost be certain that the first day I walked into class a few students were afraid of me,” Korth said last year of a DARE program she led at Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School. “If you’ve never met a police officer, which most kids haven’t, it’s always been the case.”
Her longevity in the position was a badge of honor and just another way to build trust between the force and those they served. For example, Korth told the Sun Post a story last year of being surprised by former DARE students coming to her to complete a car seat clinic for a baby they were expecting.
“That’s the cool part of what I do, and it’s the best way for a community to build community,” she said at the time.
Making things better
In Korth’s tenure, she’s received several plaques and commendations. She won both the New Hope Employee of the Quarter award and Outstanding Service Award from the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Crime Prevention Advisory Committee in 2001, the mayor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 2005, helped the New Hope’s National Night Out program earn several accolades and Top 15 rankings and was recognized as the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2012.
Mayor Kathi Hemken said that working with Korth for many years has been her pleasure.
“She is a rock star,” said Hemken. “Nichole has been a huge asset to the city of New Hope and will be greatly missed. Thanks, Nichole, for the amazing things you do and the wonderful way you do them.”
When interviewed by the Sun Post in 2012, Korth said she had a “lucky job at the department.” Her job wasn’t to see people at their worst like many officers and first responders, but instead to “work with people who are interested in making things better.”
She wanted to be a veterinarian as a child, but her interest in law enforcement piqued when she met an officer who supervised closing time at a bar across from a food service establishment where she worked.
“This was an officer who took great pride in his position and keeping us safe,” she remembered. “I thought it was great.”
A drunken driving incident she witnessed spurred her to become an officer.
“I thought, ‘This should not happen,’” she recalled. “‘If there is anything I can do to keep this from happening, I should do that.’”
A familiar face
Korth is ready to reconnect with family in a way she couldn’t before. The mother of three said in her resignation that her work-life had always been delicate, but that she was sure her family would also miss those times when she called on them to volunteer and represent their community by her side.
Korth ended her resignation later with gratitude: “Thank you all so much for everything. With the dedicated staff, and all the passionate members of our community working together I have no doubt New Hope will continue to grow and thrive and be the leader we have always been.”
