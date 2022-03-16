Included in the department’s reports March 1-7 were these incidents:

March 1 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 7600 block of 49th Avenue North.

March 2 - Fraud at a business on the 4300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 3 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Domestic assault at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Domestic assault at a residence on the 7600 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 9200 block of 41st Avenue.

March 4 - Theft at a residence on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

March 5 - Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Domestic assault at a residence on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

March 6 - Robbery on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Domestic at a residence on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

March 7 - Two incidents of theft at a government property on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 7600 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft at a business on the 4100 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

