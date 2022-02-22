Included in the department’s reports Feb. 8-14 were these incidents:

Feb. 8 - Theft at a business on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 5500 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North in Crystal.

Feb. 9 - Theft at a residence on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Assault at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft from a vehicle at a residence on the 5600 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Assault at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

- Damage to property on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 10 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

Feb. 13 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Domestic situation at a residence on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

Feb. 14 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 5500 block of Elm Grove Court.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.

- Theft at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

- Domestic assault at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

