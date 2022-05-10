Included in the department’s reports April 26 through May 2 were these incidents:
April 26 - Threats at a school on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Fraud at a residence on the 7700 block of Elm Grove Court.
- Disturbance at a business on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disturbance at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.
April 27 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Assault at a residence on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct at 47th Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 4000 block of Jordan Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 7700 block of 45 1/2 Avenue.
April 28 - Disturbance at a residence on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Fraud at a residence on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a business on the 7300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft from a vehicle at a business on the 9400 block of Science Center.
- Domestic situation at a business on the 7200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Disturbance on 40th Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
April 29 - Damage to property at a school on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 9200 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a business on the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.
April 30 - Disturbance at a residence on the 5600 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 5200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.
- Auto theft on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
May 1 - Disturbance on the 8600 block of Fairview Avenue North.
May 2 - Disturbance on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Disturbance on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Business fraud on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
