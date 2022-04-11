Included in the department’s reports March 29 through April 4 were these incidents:

March 29 - Disturbance at a residence on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.

March 30 - Theft from vehicle at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

March 31 - Theft from vehicle at a residence on the 4300 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 4100 block of Nevada Avenue North.

April 1 - Assault at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

- Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 2 - Disturbance at a residence on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue.

April 3 - Disturbances on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode island Avenue.

April 4 - Robbery at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 4600 block of Independence Avenue.

- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue.

