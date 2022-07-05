Included in the department’s reports June 21-27 were these incidents:

June 21 - Domestic situation on the 4900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Two incidents of theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Robbery at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Auto theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

June 22 - Theft from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Assault on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

June 23 - Theft from a vehicle on the 7700 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at a park on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

June 24 - Damage to property at a residence on the 3800 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

- Fraud at a residence on the 5300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

June 25 - Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Threats at a residence on the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

June 26 - Assault at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 8500 block of Fairview Avenue North.

June 27 - Domestic situation at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Arson on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

