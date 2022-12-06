Included in the department’s reports Nov. 22-28 were these incidents:
Nov. 22 - Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
Nov. 23 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7100 block of 60th Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Nov. 24 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 4500 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a business on the 7900 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 5600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Nov. 25 - Domestic situation on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Commercial burglary on the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 3500 block of Flag Avenue.
- Theft at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Domestic assault at a business on the 7200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Nov. 26 - Disturbance at a residence on the 3600 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 6000 block of West Broadway.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 8400 block of Bass Lake Road.
Nov. 27 - Disturbance at a residence on the 3400 block of Independence Avenue.
- Disturbance on the 7100 block of Lombardy Lane.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 6000 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 28 - Theft from a vehicle at a residence on the 5600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft from a vehicle at a residence on the 3100 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
- Assault at a residence on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Assault at a residence on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 4600 block of Sumter Avenue North.
