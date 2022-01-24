Included in the department’s reports Jan. 11-17 were these incidents:

Jan. 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 9300 bloc of 52nd Avenue north.

- Domestic situation on the 5400 block of Utah Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

Jan. 12 - Assault on the 5400 block of Boone Avenue North.

Jan. 13 - Theft to a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Residential burglary on the 8400 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Auto theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 14 - Damage to property on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Assault on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 16 - Domestic situation on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

- Domestic situation at 50th Avenue and Winnetka Avenue North.

- Domestic situation on the 7800 block of 48th Avenue North.

