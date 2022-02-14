Included in the department’s reports Feb. 1-7 were these incidents:

Feb. 1 - Damage to property on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft from a business on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

Feb. 2 - Domestic assault on the 5500 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Damage to property at a residence on the 4900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 3 - Disorderly conduct at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

Feb. 4 - Disturbance at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Threats at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 5 - Domestic assault at a residence on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 6 - Theft at a business on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

Feb. 7 - Domestic assault on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

