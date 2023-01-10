Included in the department’s reports Dec. 27 through Jan. 2 were these incidents:
Dec. 27 - Theft at a residence on the 8200 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 8000 block of 51st Avenue North.
- Domestic assault at a residence on the 4000 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Dec. 28 - Theft on the 5500 block of Elm Grove Court.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Elm Grove Court.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 3100 block of Boone Avenue North.
Dec. 29 - Burglary at a business on the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Burglary report on the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Fraud at a residence on the 3600 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 6100 block of West Broadway.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 2900 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
- Domestic situation on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
Dec. 30 - Theft from an automobile on the 6100 block of West Broadway.
- Theft at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue North.
Dec. 31 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 8100 block of 35 1/2 Avenue North.
- Commercial burglary on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic assault at a residence on the 5600 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Domestic assault at a residence on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 1 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 2900 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Damage to property at a residence on the 7900 block of 55th Circle North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 6000 block of West Broadway.
- Damage to property on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Quebec Avenue.
Jan. 2 - Domestic situation at a residence on the 7100 block of 60th Avenue.
- Theft from a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic situation at a residence on the 8200 block of 46th Avenue.
- Theft on the 6100 block of West Broadway.
