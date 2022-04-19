Included in the department’s reports April 5-11 were these incidents:

April 5 - Auto theft on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

April 6 - Theft at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

April 7 - Fraud on the 3900 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a business on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

April 8 - Theft from a vehicle on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 3600 block of Maryland Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft at a business on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft at a residence on the 7900 block of 37th Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.

April 9 - Theft at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Disturbance on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.

April 10 - Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 11 - Damage to property on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle on the 4300 block of Quebec Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Disturbance on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.

